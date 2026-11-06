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💻 Detroit IT Hiring Now: Multiple High-Paying Tech Roles
Detroit’s tech scene is buzzing right now—lots of AI, cloud, and ERP roles plus a solid paid internship. If you’re in IT and open to hybrid or onsite work, this week has some strong options.
AI Expert – Robotics (Onsite)
- Employer: Eccalon, LLC
- Location: Detroit, MI (onsite, not remote)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead AI/ML for mission‑critical robotic systems, from perception and planning to deployment in real‑world environments. Great fit if you have 5+ years in AI/ML, Python/C++, and hands‑on robotics experience.
Senior Software Engineer – Onsite
- Employer: Eccalon, LLC
- Location: Detroit, MI (onsite, not remote)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Own complex features end‑to‑end, shape system architecture, and mentor other engineers. Ideal if you have 5–8 years’ experience with modern languages (Java, Python, JS/TS, Go, C#), cloud, and distributed systems.
Technical Cyber Advisor (CMMC)
- Employer: Eccalon, LLC
- Location: Detroit, MI (onsite, not remote)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Act as a trusted cybersecurity advisor focused on CMMC and NIST/ISO frameworks—leading gap analyses, roadmaps, audits, and training. Best for CISSP/CISM‑type profiles with strong compliance and risk background.
Professional Services Consultant – Data Security
- Employer: Proofpoint
- Location: Detroit, MI (remote/field-based by market)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Approx. $83,600 – $174,900 base (market-dependent)
Implement and advise on Proofpoint’s data security stack (DLP, CASB, insider threat, isolation) for major enterprise clients. Great if you have 4+ years in IT consulting, data/endpoint/cloud security, and like client‑facing work.
Staff System Test Automation Engineer, AI
- Employer: Sonatus
- Location: Detroit, MI (onsite at customer facility)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $156,000 – $214,000 base
Lead AI‑focused system testing for software‑defined vehicles—AI model validation, automation, and embedded/cloud integration. Strong match if you have 5+ years embedded testing plus AI model testing and Python automation.
Digital Assets Crypto/Blockchain Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $99,000 – $232,000
Manage blockchain and tokenization workstreams for banking and capital markets clients—operating models, governance, and tech choices. Ideal for consultants with 5+ years in digital assets or fintech.
Data Analyst – Supporting the DEA
- Employer: FSA Federal
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support DEA investigations by organizing and analyzing case data, maintaining databases, and preparing reports. Good entry‑level option if you’re detail‑oriented, MS Office‑savvy, and can pass a 7–10 year background check.
SAP MM Support Consultant (Contract)
- Employer: E‑Solutions
- Location: Dearborn, MI (100% onsite)
- Type: Contract
- Salary: Not listed
L1/L2 SAP MM production support across purchasing, inventory, logistics, and integrations (PP/EWM/SD). Great for SAP MM pros comfortable with incident management and shift/on‑call work.
SAP AI Transformation – Senior Consultant (SAP Finance)
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Detroit, MI (travel up to 50%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $110,700 – $218,300
Lead SAP S/4HANA Finance workstreams using AI‑enabled tools to modernize clients’ finance processes. Best for FICO consultants with 5+ years SAP and at least two full lifecycle implementations.
Software Engineer II – Full‑Stack Developer
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Detroit, MI (travel up to 50%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $95,600 – $188,400
Hands‑on full‑stack role building cloud‑native and AI‑augmented apps, including LLM integrations and agentic patterns. Great if you have 4–6 years’ experience with a modern backend + React/Angular/Vue.
Oracle HCM Cloud Technical Integration Lead
- Employer: Deloitte (GPS)
- Location: Detroit, MI (travel up to 50%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $93,100 – $131,100
Lead Oracle HCM Cloud integrations and data conversions for public‑sector clients. Good fit if you have 3+ years Oracle HCM Cloud technical experience and can obtain Public Trust clearance.
PLM (Centric/Flex) Techno‑functional CPG Solution Architect Manager
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Detroit, MI (travel up to 50%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $141,200 – $278,300
Architect and deliver complex PLM transformations (Centric/FlexPLM) across CPG, retail, and apparel. Ideal for PLM architects with 6+ years’ experience and strong cross‑functional supply chain exposure.
Senior GCP Architect (Lead Cloud Infrastructure Engineer II)
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Detroit, MI (travel up to 10%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $135,000 – $205,000
Lead secure, scalable Google Cloud architectures for public‑sector clients, with hands‑on engineering and advisory work. Requires U.S. citizenship, ability to obtain TS/SCI, and a current GCP Professional cert.
Cornerstone Technical Consultant
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Detroit, MI (travel up to 50%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $86,700 – $170,900
Implement and integrate Cornerstone LMS/LXP (or similar platforms), including APIs, connectors, and data migration. Great for HR tech folks with 2+ years on Cornerstone or comparable learning systems.
PLM (Centric/Flex) Functional Manager
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Detroit, MI (travel up to 50%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $141,200 – $278,300
Manage PLM transformation programs, leading functional design, roadmaps, and cross‑team delivery in CPG/retail. Best for PLM managers with 6+ years’ implementation experience and Centric/FlexPLM exposure.
Workday Consultant – Financials
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Detroit, MI (travel up to 50%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $91,100 – $179,500
Support Workday Financials implementations—config, testing, documentation, and client coordination. Good stepping‑stone if you have 3+ years consulting/industry and at least one ERP Financials implementation.
OneStream Developer Manager
- Employer: Deloitte (GPS)
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $128,000 – $252,000
Lead technical design and integration of OneStream for budgeting and planning in government settings. Requires an active Secret clearance, OneStream certification, and several years of hands‑on OneStream or similar EPM.
Digital Transformation Intern (AI & IT)
- Employer: Daimler Truck North America
- Location: Detroit, MI (hybrid: 4 days onsite / 1 remote)
- Type: Full-time internship (summer)
- Pay: $21 – $29 per hour
Support real IT and AI projects across manufacturing, logistics, security, and data analytics—plus hands‑on work with LLMs, Copilot Studio, and automation. Great for current students or recent grads in CS/Data/AI looking to convert to full‑time.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these teams hire for related roles too. Polish your resume around the key skills listed and send those applications in.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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