💻 Detroit IT Hiring Now: Multiple High-Paying Tech Roles

Detroit’s tech scene is buzzing right now—lots of AI, cloud, and ERP roles plus a solid paid internship. If you’re in IT and open to hybrid or onsite work, this week has some strong options.

Employer: Eccalon, LLC

Eccalon, LLC Location: Detroit, MI (onsite, not remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead AI/ML for mission‑critical robotic systems, from perception and planning to deployment in real‑world environments. Great fit if you have 5+ years in AI/ML, Python/C++, and hands‑on robotics experience.

Employer: Eccalon, LLC

Eccalon, LLC Location: Detroit, MI (onsite, not remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own complex features end‑to‑end, shape system architecture, and mentor other engineers. Ideal if you have 5–8 years’ experience with modern languages (Java, Python, JS/TS, Go, C#), cloud, and distributed systems.

Employer: Eccalon, LLC

Eccalon, LLC Location: Detroit, MI (onsite, not remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Act as a trusted cybersecurity advisor focused on CMMC and NIST/ISO frameworks—leading gap analyses, roadmaps, audits, and training. Best for CISSP/CISM‑type profiles with strong compliance and risk background.

Employer: Proofpoint

Location: Detroit, MI (remote/field-based by market)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Approx. $83,600 – $174,900 base (market-dependent)

Implement and advise on Proofpoint’s data security stack (DLP, CASB, insider threat, isolation) for major enterprise clients. Great if you have 4+ years in IT consulting, data/endpoint/cloud security, and like client‑facing work.

Employer: Sonatus

Location: Detroit, MI (onsite at customer facility)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $156,000 – $214,000 base

Lead AI‑focused system testing for software‑defined vehicles—AI model validation, automation, and embedded/cloud integration. Strong match if you have 5+ years embedded testing plus AI model testing and Python automation.

Employer: PwC

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,000 – $232,000

Manage blockchain and tokenization workstreams for banking and capital markets clients—operating models, governance, and tech choices. Ideal for consultants with 5+ years in digital assets or fintech.

Employer: FSA Federal

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support DEA investigations by organizing and analyzing case data, maintaining databases, and preparing reports. Good entry‑level option if you’re detail‑oriented, MS Office‑savvy, and can pass a 7–10 year background check.

Employer: E‑Solutions

E‑Solutions Location: Dearborn, MI (100% onsite)

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

L1/L2 SAP MM production support across purchasing, inventory, logistics, and integrations (PP/EWM/SD). Great for SAP MM pros comfortable with incident management and shift/on‑call work.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Detroit, MI (travel up to 50%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,700 – $218,300

Lead SAP S/4HANA Finance workstreams using AI‑enabled tools to modernize clients’ finance processes. Best for FICO consultants with 5+ years SAP and at least two full lifecycle implementations.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Detroit, MI (travel up to 50%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,600 – $188,400

Hands‑on full‑stack role building cloud‑native and AI‑augmented apps, including LLM integrations and agentic patterns. Great if you have 4–6 years’ experience with a modern backend + React/Angular/Vue.

Employer: Deloitte (GPS)

Location: Detroit, MI (travel up to 50%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $93,100 – $131,100

Lead Oracle HCM Cloud integrations and data conversions for public‑sector clients. Good fit if you have 3+ years Oracle HCM Cloud technical experience and can obtain Public Trust clearance.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Detroit, MI (travel up to 50%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $141,200 – $278,300

Architect and deliver complex PLM transformations (Centric/FlexPLM) across CPG, retail, and apparel. Ideal for PLM architects with 6+ years’ experience and strong cross‑functional supply chain exposure.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Detroit, MI (travel up to 10%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $135,000 – $205,000

Lead secure, scalable Google Cloud architectures for public‑sector clients, with hands‑on engineering and advisory work. Requires U.S. citizenship, ability to obtain TS/SCI, and a current GCP Professional cert.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Detroit, MI (travel up to 50%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $86,700 – $170,900

Implement and integrate Cornerstone LMS/LXP (or similar platforms), including APIs, connectors, and data migration. Great for HR tech folks with 2+ years on Cornerstone or comparable learning systems.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Detroit, MI (travel up to 50%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $141,200 – $278,300

Manage PLM transformation programs, leading functional design, roadmaps, and cross‑team delivery in CPG/retail. Best for PLM managers with 6+ years’ implementation experience and Centric/FlexPLM exposure.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Detroit, MI (travel up to 50%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $91,100 – $179,500

Support Workday Financials implementations—config, testing, documentation, and client coordination. Good stepping‑stone if you have 3+ years consulting/industry and at least one ERP Financials implementation.

Employer: Deloitte (GPS)

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $128,000 – $252,000

Lead technical design and integration of OneStream for budgeting and planning in government settings. Requires an active Secret clearance, OneStream certification, and several years of hands‑on OneStream or similar EPM.

Employer: Daimler Truck North America

Location: Detroit, MI (hybrid: 4 days onsite / 1 remote)

Type: Full-time internship (summer)

Pay: $21 – $29 per hour

Support real IT and AI projects across manufacturing, logistics, security, and data analytics—plus hands‑on work with LLMs, Copilot Studio, and automation. Great for current students or recent grads in CS/Data/AI looking to convert to full‑time.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these teams hire for related roles too. Polish your resume around the key skills listed and send those applications in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.