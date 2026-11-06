🏥 Detroit Healthcare Hiring Now: Several Clinical & Imaging Roles

Detroit’s hospital scene is buzzing right now, especially around Henry Ford and DMC. If you’re in healthcare and thinking about a move, this is a good moment to look.

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Henry Ford Health Location: Detroit, MI (Moross / St. John Hospital)

Type: Part-time (20 hrs/week, rotating shifts)

Salary: Not listed

Work in a busy inpatient pharmacy supporting a Level I Trauma Center. Great fit if you’re licensed in Michigan and want hands-on hospital experience with IV compounding, unit dose, and med delivery.

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Henry Ford Health Location: Detroit, MI (W. Grand Blvd campus)

Type: Full-time, midnight shift (10–12 hr shifts starting 7:30 PM)

Salary: Not listed

Overnight role scoring and overseeing complex sleep studies (CPAP/BiPAP titrations, PSG scoring). Ideal if you’re an RPSGT with BCLS who likes independent night work and academic medicine.

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Henry Ford Health Location: Detroit, MI (Second Ave)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Outpatient PTA role with a mix of neuro and ortho patients. You’ll manage your own caseload under PT supervision and work closely with a collaborative rehab team.

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Henry Ford Health Location: Detroit, MI (Main Hospital)

Type: Full-time, days

Salary: Not listed

Lead the CT team when the supervisor is out, mentor staff, and still stay hands-on with advanced CT procedures. Requires ARRT (R) + CT and 3+ years CT experience.

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Henry Ford Health Location: Detroit, MI (Henry Ford Hospital)

Type: Full-time, flexible 8 or 10 hr shifts, every 4th weekend

Salary: Not listed; sign-on bonus up to $10,000

Hospital-based CT role with contrast, biopsies, PACS/RIS work, and some general X-ray. Great if you have or are eligible for ARRT (R) and CT and want flexible scheduling.

(Note: There is a second CT Tech posting with very similar details; this listing covers that opportunity.)

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Henry Ford Health Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time, salaried faculty

Salary: Not listed; includes salary, biannual bonus, 403(b) match, 457, health/dental/vision

Full-scope hospital-based OMFS with call, resident teaching, and academic promotion potential. Open to U.S. and qualified Canadian surgeons; must be board-eligible/certified (ABOMS) and able to get a Michigan license.

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Henry Ford Health Location: Detroit, MI (22101 Moross Rd)

Type: Full-time, days (3:00 AM–3:30 PM), rotating weekends/holidays

Salary: Not listed

General X-ray in a busy hospital setting with PACS/RIS and some teaching of students/new hires. Requires ARRT (R) or registry-eligible and BCLS.

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Henry Ford Health Location: Detroit, MI (Operating Room)

Type: Full-time, days

Salary: Not listed; sign-on bonus up to $10,000

OR-based angio and vascular/interventional imaging role, scrubbing and circulating for complex procedures. Needs ARRT (R) plus VI advanced registry or eligibility, and BCLS.

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Henry Ford Health Location: Detroit, MI (various hospital campuses)

Type: Full-time, Afternoons

Salary: Not listed; sign-on bonus up to $5,000

Afternoon general radiography with standard hospital imaging, PACS/RIS, and BCLS required. Good entry point if you’re ARRT (R) or registry-eligible.

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Henry Ford Health Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time, nights

Salary: Not listed; sign-on bonus up to $15,000

Night-shift X-ray role with strong bonus and typical hospital imaging duties. Requires ARRT (R) (or eligible), BCLS, and ongoing CE.

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Henry Ford Health Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time, nights

Salary: Not listed; sign-on bonus up to $15,000

Another night-shift radiographer posting with similar requirements and duties—worth a look if you want options on unit/department fit.

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Henry Ford Health Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time, academic/employed

Salary: Not listed; compensation tied to experience

Join a 2-surgeon, 3-APP spine team covering Level 1 and Level 3 hospitals plus an ASC. Mix of degenerative, deformity, tumor, infection, and revision work, with teaching and research opportunities.

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Henry Ford Health Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; includes competitive pay, benefits, retirement, CME, relocation

Join a multidisciplinary cancer team treating the full range of gyn malignancies with access to robotics and clinical trials. Academic appointment and research/teaching are available.

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Henry Ford Health Location: Detroit, MI (Henry Ford Hospital)

Type: Full-time, subspecialty practice

Salary: Not listed

Work in a large neuromuscular program with 8+ clinics, 10,000+ visits/year, and 4,000 EMGs. Mix of patient care, EMG/autonomic testing, teaching, and research with potential tenure-track appointment.

Employer: Detroit Medical Center – Rehabilitation Institute of Michigan

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time, nights

Salary: $34+ per hour, sign-on bonus up to $25,000 (based on experience)

Inpatient rehab RN role on a Stroke/TBI unit with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO). Great if you want neuro rehab and an academic, team-based environment.

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Henry Ford Health Location: Detroit, MI (hospital setting)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hospital dentist role focused on OR-based general dentistry and adult special needs patients, with potential to help lead the GPR program. Requires DDS/DMD, GPR completion, Michigan dental license eligibility, BLS, ACLS-eligible.

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Henry Ford Health Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support research by caring for rodent breeding colonies and acting as a resource on breeding and husbandry. Good fit if you have animal care experience and are working toward or hold AALAS LAT.

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Henry Ford Health Location: Detroit, MI (Henry Ford Hospital)

Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr midnights, every other weekend/holidays

Salary: Not listed; full-time benefits

Surgical acute care floor with strong focus on evidence-based nursing and shared governance. Great for RNs who like fast-paced post-op/trauma care and big academic-hospital resources.

If something here feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these systems have related openings you can browse from the same careers page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.