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🏥 Detroit Healthcare Hiring Now: Several Clinical & Imaging Roles
Detroit’s hospital scene is buzzing right now, especially around Henry Ford and DMC. If you’re in healthcare and thinking about a move, this is a good moment to look.
Pharmacy Technician – Inpatient (St. John Hospital)
- Employer: Henry Ford Health
- Location: Detroit, MI (Moross / St. John Hospital)
- Type: Part-time (20 hrs/week, rotating shifts)
- Salary: Not listed
Work in a busy inpatient pharmacy supporting a Level I Trauma Center. Great fit if you’re licensed in Michigan and want hands-on hospital experience with IV compounding, unit dose, and med delivery.
Sleep Technologist – Registered (Sleep Medicine)
- Employer: Henry Ford Health
- Location: Detroit, MI (W. Grand Blvd campus)
- Type: Full-time, midnight shift (10–12 hr shifts starting 7:30 PM)
- Salary: Not listed
Overnight role scoring and overseeing complex sleep studies (CPAP/BiPAP titrations, PSG scoring). Ideal if you’re an RPSGT with BCLS who likes independent night work and academic medicine.
Physical Therapist Assistant – Second Avenue Clinic
- Employer: Henry Ford Health
- Location: Detroit, MI (Second Ave)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Outpatient PTA role with a mix of neuro and ortho patients. You’ll manage your own caseload under PT supervision and work closely with a collaborative rehab team.
Lead CT Technologist – Henry Ford Hospital
- Employer: Henry Ford Health
- Location: Detroit, MI (Main Hospital)
- Type: Full-time, days
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the CT team when the supervisor is out, mentor staff, and still stay hands-on with advanced CT procedures. Requires ARRT (R) + CT and 3+ years CT experience.
CT Technologist – Sign-On Bonus Up to $10,000
- Employer: Henry Ford Health
- Location: Detroit, MI (Henry Ford Hospital)
- Type: Full-time, flexible 8 or 10 hr shifts, every 4th weekend
- Salary: Not listed; sign-on bonus up to $10,000
Hospital-based CT role with contrast, biopsies, PACS/RIS work, and some general X-ray. Great if you have or are eligible for ARRT (R) and CT and want flexible scheduling.
(Note: There is a second CT Tech posting with very similar details; this listing covers that opportunity.)
Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeon – Academic Faculty
- Employer: Henry Ford Health
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Type: Full-time, salaried faculty
- Salary: Not listed; includes salary, biannual bonus, 403(b) match, 457, health/dental/vision
Full-scope hospital-based OMFS with call, resident teaching, and academic promotion potential. Open to U.S. and qualified Canadian surgeons; must be board-eligible/certified (ABOMS) and able to get a Michigan license.
Radiologic Technologist – St. John Hospital
- Employer: Henry Ford Health
- Location: Detroit, MI (22101 Moross Rd)
- Type: Full-time, days (3:00 AM–3:30 PM), rotating weekends/holidays
- Salary: Not listed
General X-ray in a busy hospital setting with PACS/RIS and some teaching of students/new hires. Requires ARRT (R) or registry-eligible and BCLS.
Radiologic Technologist – OR Advanced Procedures
- Employer: Henry Ford Health
- Location: Detroit, MI (Operating Room)
- Type: Full-time, days
- Salary: Not listed; sign-on bonus up to $10,000
OR-based angio and vascular/interventional imaging role, scrubbing and circulating for complex procedures. Needs ARRT (R) plus VI advanced registry or eligibility, and BCLS.
Radiologic Technologist – Multiple Shifts, Sign-On Available
- Employer: Henry Ford Health
- Location: Detroit, MI (various hospital campuses)
- Type: Full-time, Afternoons
- Salary: Not listed; sign-on bonus up to $5,000
Afternoon general radiography with standard hospital imaging, PACS/RIS, and BCLS required. Good entry point if you’re ARRT (R) or registry-eligible.
Radiologic Technologist – Nights, High Sign-On Bonus
- Employer: Henry Ford Health
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Type: Full-time, nights
- Salary: Not listed; sign-on bonus up to $15,000
Night-shift X-ray role with strong bonus and typical hospital imaging duties. Requires ARRT (R) (or eligible), BCLS, and ongoing CE.
Radiologic Technologist – Nights, Additional Opening
- Employer: Henry Ford Health
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Type: Full-time, nights
- Salary: Not listed; sign-on bonus up to $15,000
Another night-shift radiographer posting with similar requirements and duties—worth a look if you want options on unit/department fit.
Orthopedic Spine Surgeon – Academic Practice
- Employer: Henry Ford Health
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Type: Full-time, academic/employed
- Salary: Not listed; compensation tied to experience
Join a 2-surgeon, 3-APP spine team covering Level 1 and Level 3 hospitals plus an ASC. Mix of degenerative, deformity, tumor, infection, and revision work, with teaching and research opportunities.
Gynecologic Oncologist – Cancer Institute
- Employer: Henry Ford Health
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed; includes competitive pay, benefits, retirement, CME, relocation
Join a multidisciplinary cancer team treating the full range of gyn malignancies with access to robotics and clinical trials. Academic appointment and research/teaching are available.
Neuromuscular Neurologist – Academic Division
- Employer: Henry Ford Health
- Location: Detroit, MI (Henry Ford Hospital)
- Type: Full-time, subspecialty practice
- Salary: Not listed
Work in a large neuromuscular program with 8+ clinics, 10,000+ visits/year, and 4,000 EMGs. Mix of patient care, EMG/autonomic testing, teaching, and research with potential tenure-track appointment.
Registered Nurse – Stroke/TBI Unit ($34+ per hour)
- Employer: Detroit Medical Center – Rehabilitation Institute of Michigan
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Type: Full-time, nights
- Salary: $34+ per hour, sign-on bonus up to $25,000 (based on experience)
Inpatient rehab RN role on a Stroke/TBI unit with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO). Great if you want neuro rehab and an academic, team-based environment.
Dentist – Hospital-Based General Practice
- Employer: Henry Ford Health
- Location: Detroit, MI (hospital setting)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hospital dentist role focused on OR-based general dentistry and adult special needs patients, with potential to help lead the GPR program. Requires DDS/DMD, GPR completion, Michigan dental license eligibility, BLS, ACLS-eligible.
Breeding Colony Technician – Bioresources
- Employer: Henry Ford Health
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support research by caring for rodent breeding colonies and acting as a resource on breeding and husbandry. Good fit if you have animal care experience and are working toward or hold AALAS LAT.
Registered Nurse – Acute Care Surgery (H4I4)
- Employer: Henry Ford Health
- Location: Detroit, MI (Henry Ford Hospital)
- Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr midnights, every other weekend/holidays
- Salary: Not listed; full-time benefits
Surgical acute care floor with strong focus on evidence-based nursing and shared governance. Great for RNs who like fast-paced post-op/trauma care and big academic-hospital resources.
If something here feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these systems have related openings you can browse from the same careers page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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