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🎓 Detroit Education Jobs: Multiple Teaching & School Roles
Detroit’s schools are busy and hiring, from early grades to adult language learning. Here are several solid education roles now open around the city.
German Teacher (Freelance, Adult Learner)
- Employer: Global LT
- Location: Near The Corner Ballpark, Detroit, MI
- Type: Freelance / part-time, in-person
- Salary: Not listed
Teach German one-on-one to an adult beginner preparing for a 2-year work assignment in Munich. Weekly, 1-hour lessons between 4–8 pm (Mon/Tue/Thu) make this great if you want flexible side income and enjoy building custom lessons.
Elementary School Teacher – 1st Grade
- Employer: Detroit Public Schools Community District – Pasteur Elementary–Middle School
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Salary: $55,000 – $80,000 per year
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, paid time off, referral program
Lead a first-grade classroom in a K–8 school focused on strong relationships and high expectations. Ideal if you’re a certified elementary teacher who loves early literacy, data-informed instruction, and being part of a tight, growth-minded school team.
Attendance Liaison – Regent Park Scholars Charter Academy
- Employer: National Heritage Academies
- Location: Regent Park Scholars Charter Academy, Detroit, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (notes say starting pay above market scales)
- Education Required: None formally required
Help K–8 students show up and stay on track by tracking attendance, reaching out to families, and running school-wide attendance campaigns. Good fit if you’re organized, people-focused, and want to work in a school without needing a teaching license.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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