🎓 Detroit Education Jobs: Multiple Teaching & School Roles

Detroit’s schools are busy and hiring, from early grades to adult language learning. Here are several solid education roles now open around the city.

Employer: Global LT

Global LT Location: Near The Corner Ballpark, Detroit, MI

Near The Corner Ballpark, Type: Freelance / part-time, in-person

Freelance / part-time, in-person Salary: Not listed

Teach German one-on-one to an adult beginner preparing for a 2-year work assignment in Munich. Weekly, 1-hour lessons between 4–8 pm (Mon/Tue/Thu) make this great if you want flexible side income and enjoy building custom lessons.

Employer: Detroit Public Schools Community District – Pasteur Elementary–Middle School

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $55,000 – $80,000 per year

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, paid time off, referral program

Lead a first-grade classroom in a K–8 school focused on strong relationships and high expectations. Ideal if you’re a certified elementary teacher who loves early literacy, data-informed instruction, and being part of a tight, growth-minded school team.

Employer: National Heritage Academies

Location: Regent Park Scholars Charter Academy, Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (notes say starting pay above market scales )

Not listed (notes say ) Education Required: None formally required

Help K–8 students show up and stay on track by tracking attendance, reaching out to families, and running school-wide attendance campaigns. Good fit if you’re organized, people-focused, and want to work in a school without needing a teaching license.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.