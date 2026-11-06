⚖️ Detroit Legal & Compliance Roles With Multiple Openings

Detroit’s legal market is busy right now, with options from BigLaw support roles to flexible associate positions. If you’re barred in Michigan or have IP experience, this week has some solid leads.

Employer: Henderson Scott US

Henderson Scott US Location: Detroit, MI (Fully Remote in Michigan)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Fully remote outside of court, no billable hours, and a strict 40-hour workweek. You’ll handle a heavy but varied consumer protection caseload in Michigan, from drafting pleadings and motions to negotiating settlements and appearing in court. Must be admitted in Michigan with 1+ year of law firm experience.

Employer: Confidential Employer (via Orion Placement)

Location: Detroit, MI | Hybrid (also options in Grand Rapids & Kalamazoo)

(also options in Grand Rapids & Kalamazoo) Type: Full-time

Salary: $145,000 – $185,000 per year

Join an established full-service firm doing employer-side labor & employment work—counseling, investigations, and litigation. This role offers hybrid flexibility, strong benefits (health, vision, dental, 401(k), PTO, parental leave), and close work with experienced attorneys. Requires J.D., active Michigan Bar, and 2+ years of labor & employment experience.

Employer: Foley & Lardner LLP

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary (Detroit range): $77,500 – $108,500

Support IP attorneys at an Am Law 50 firm, managing U.S., PCT, and foreign patent prosecution for client portfolios. You’ll handle filings, docket deadlines, and client/foreign associate communications in a fast-paced, tech-forward environment. Needs 3+ years of patent prosecution experience and strong attention to detail; Foley also offers a comprehensive benefits package.

If one of these fits you (or a friend), don’t wait—polish your resume, tailor a quick cover note, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.