🐶 Playful & Gentle Dogs Ready for Adoption in Detroit

Detroit has some wonderful dogs waiting for a second chance at love. Here are a few adoptable pups from Detroit Animal Care and Control who would love to meet you.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Age: Young, approx 8 months

Gender: Spayed female

Weight: 43 lb.

Shelter: Detroit Animal Care and Control

Location: Detroit, MI

Why you’ll love Sootsprite:

Total puppy energy – loves to run, zoom, and bounce around

Curious and likes to investigate everything on walks

and likes to investigate everything on walks Friendly and affectionate – loves to climb into your lap for pets and kisses

– loves to climb into your lap for pets and kisses Walks pretty well on leash with only minimal pulling

with only minimal pulling Playful and enjoys her toys

and enjoys her toys Treat-motivated and already knows sit

Sootsprite is a fun, loving young dog who will do best with a family ready for puppy energy and continued training.

👉 Meet Sootsprite and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Age: Adult, approx 6 years

Gender: Spayed female

Weight: 58 lb.

Shelter: Detroit Animal Care and Control

Location: Detroit, MI

Why you’ll love Poppy:

Sweet, mellow gal who loves to just hang out with her person

who loves to just hang out with her person Comes right over for attention and leans in for snuggles

Loves belly rubs, scratches, and cuddles

Gives gentle kisses and makes cute little piggy grunts

Enjoys treats and takes them very gently

Poppy sounds perfect for someone wanting a calmer, loving companion to relax with at home.

👉 Meet Poppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Bulldog / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Age: Young, about 1–2 years

Gender: Neutered male

Weight: about 48–55 lb.

Health: Heartworm negative, up to date on vaccinations

Shelter: Detroit Animal Care and Control (currently in foster)

Location: Detroit, MI

Why you’ll love Dickerson:

Potty-trained and does well in a crate

and does well in a Higher-energy pup who enjoys daily exercise

who enjoys daily exercise Loves walks, yard play, fetch with tennis balls , and playing with other dogs

, and playing with other dogs Has met other dogs and done well; will likely thrive with an active dog friend (with slow, proper introductions)

Dickerson is a great match for an active home that can give him exercise, structure, and playtime.

👉 Meet Dickerson and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Detroit, MI and one of these dogs caught your eye, please reach out to Detroit Animal Care and Control through their Adopt-a-Pet listings to ask about visits, adoption fees, and next steps. Sharing these pups with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.