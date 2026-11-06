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🐶 Playful & Gentle Dogs Ready for Adoption in Detroit
Detroit has some wonderful dogs waiting for a second chance at love. Here are a few adoptable pups from Detroit Animal Care and Control who would love to meet you.
Sootsprite
Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
Age: Young, approx 8 months
Gender: Spayed female
Weight: 43 lb.
Shelter: Detroit Animal Care and Control
Location: Detroit, MI
Why you’ll love Sootsprite:
- Total puppy energy – loves to run, zoom, and bounce around
- Curious and likes to investigate everything on walks
- Friendly and affectionate – loves to climb into your lap for pets and kisses
- Walks pretty well on leash with only minimal pulling
- Playful and enjoys her toys
- Treat-motivated and already knows sit
Sootsprite is a fun, loving young dog who will do best with a family ready for puppy energy and continued training.
👉 Meet Sootsprite and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Poppy
Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
Age: Adult, approx 6 years
Gender: Spayed female
Weight: 58 lb.
Shelter: Detroit Animal Care and Control
Location: Detroit, MI
Why you’ll love Poppy:
- Sweet, mellow gal who loves to just hang out with her person
- Comes right over for attention and leans in for snuggles
- Loves belly rubs, scratches, and cuddles
- Gives gentle kisses and makes cute little piggy grunts
- Enjoys treats and takes them very gently
Poppy sounds perfect for someone wanting a calmer, loving companion to relax with at home.
👉 Meet Poppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dickerson
Breed: American Bulldog / Mixed Breed (Medium)
Age: Young, about 1–2 years
Gender: Neutered male
Weight: about 48–55 lb.
Health: Heartworm negative, up to date on vaccinations
Shelter: Detroit Animal Care and Control (currently in foster)
Location: Detroit, MI
Why you’ll love Dickerson:
- Potty-trained and does well in a crate
- Higher-energy pup who enjoys daily exercise
- Loves walks, yard play, fetch with tennis balls, and playing with other dogs
- Has met other dogs and done well; will likely thrive with an active dog friend (with slow, proper introductions)
Dickerson is a great match for an active home that can give him exercise, structure, and playtime.
👉 Meet Dickerson and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Detroit, MI and one of these dogs caught your eye, please reach out to Detroit Animal Care and Control through their Adopt-a-Pet listings to ask about visits, adoption fees, and next steps. Sharing these pups with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.