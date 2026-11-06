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Detroit
📢 $190M Detroit City FC stadium & housing project in SW Detroit
8 days ago
📢 New Detroit City FC stadium and housing project coming to southwest Detroit
A long-vacant, contaminated hospital site at 2301 & 2401 20th Street (near 20th St & Michigan Ave) is being transformed into a new home for Detroit City FC and a major mixed‑use development.
Key details:
- Total project: $190 million brownfield redevelopment
- Housing building: 5 stories, 245,515 sq ft with 104 units
- 68 units reserved for people earning 60%–80% of Area Median Income
- 11,682 sq ft of commercial space, expected to create 25 jobs
- Stadium: 15,000-seat soccer stadium for Detroit City FC, plus community events and entertainment
- EGLE grant: $1 million for environmental cleanup (soil removal, vapor system, safety barriers)
- Community benefits package: $2 million for:
- Local nonprofits
- A revolving loan fund for small businesses
- Neighborhood art and murals
- Complimentary tickets for neighborhood groups
The mixed‑use building is planned to be ready for occupancy in March 2029 and aims to better connect downtown, Corktown, Mexicantown, and the future Gordie Howe International Bridge area.
More Info: Brownfield redevelopment to show pride, progress a...
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