📢 $190M Detroit City FC stadium & housing project in SW Detroit

📢 New Detroit City FC stadium and housing project coming to southwest Detroit

A long-vacant, contaminated hospital site at 2301 & 2401 20th Street (near 20th St & Michigan Ave) is being transformed into a new home for Detroit City FC and a major mixed‑use development.

Key details:

Total project: $190 million brownfield redevelopment

brownfield redevelopment Housing building: 5 stories, 245,515 sq ft with 104 units 68 units reserved for people earning 60%–80% of Area Median Income 11,682 sq ft of commercial space, expected to create 25 jobs

5 stories, with Stadium: 15,000-seat soccer stadium for Detroit City FC, plus community events and entertainment

soccer stadium for Detroit City FC, plus community events and entertainment EGLE grant: $1 million for environmental cleanup (soil removal, vapor system, safety barriers)

for environmental cleanup (soil removal, vapor system, safety barriers) Community benefits package: $2 million for: Local nonprofits A revolving loan fund for small businesses Neighborhood art and murals Complimentary tickets for neighborhood groups

for:

The mixed‑use building is planned to be ready for occupancy in March 2029 and aims to better connect downtown, Corktown, Mexicantown, and the future Gordie Howe International Bridge area.