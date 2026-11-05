🔬 Detroit Science & Research Jobs with Multiple Openings

Detroit’s research scene is busy right now, from university labs to hospital research teams and clean‑energy startups. Here are a few solid science roles hiring in Detroit, MI this week.

Employer: Wayne State University – School of Medicine

Wayne State University – Location: Detroit, MI (on campus)

(on campus) Type: Part-time / Fractional, Regular employee

Salary: $30,544 – $36,651 per year (annualized)

Entry‑level lab support role in a teaching and research facility. You’ll clean and sterilize glassware, keep the lab and stockroom organized, and help prep supplies. A unique part of this job: cooking and dispensing food for research fruit flies in a dedicated “fly kitchen,” with flexible hours and some independent work.

Employer: Not listed (clean‑energy / ammonia‑to‑hydrogen technology)

Not listed (clean‑energy / ammonia‑to‑hydrogen technology) Location: Detroit, MI (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time (other)

Salary: $60,000 – $75,000 per year

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, paid time off, relocation help, professional development

Hands‑on PhD‑level role leading electrochemical experiments for ammonia‑to‑hydrogen tech. You’ll design catalysts and electrodes, run CV/LSV/EIS tests, build and test cells, and help define performance for stacks. Great fit if you love electrochemistry, electrocatalysis, and turning lab data into real hardware requirements.

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support neurosurgery research projects in a major academic medical center. You’ll work with study participants, help keep studies in line with regulations, and handle day‑to‑day study operations. Good option if you have healthcare or research experience and want to grow in clinical research.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings you can explore.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.