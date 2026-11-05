🤝 Detroit Community & Social Services Roles – Multiple Openings

Detroit has some solid helping‑profession roles open right now, from one‑day babysitting to deeper clinical social work. If you like supporting kids, families, or patients, these are worth a look.

Employer: Wyndy

Wyndy Location: Detroit, MI

Type: FULL-TIME (single scheduled shift)

FULL-TIME (single scheduled shift) Salary: Not listed

Watch a 7‑month‑old for one afternoon on Monday, November 9, 2026, 2:00–6:00 PM. You’ll handle playtime, feeding, and bedtime—no pets, no driving, no bathing—ideal if you have infant experience and want a simple, focused babysitting job.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: FULL-TIME

FULL-TIME Salary: Not listed

Entry‑level MSW role providing psychosocial services to dialysis patients in a medical setting. You’ll do assessments, counseling, education on kidney disease and transplant options, and work closely with an interdisciplinary care team while you build hours and experience toward independent licensure.

Employer: Pioneer Health Care Management

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: FULL-TIME

FULL-TIME Salary: Not listed

Hospice‑focused social work role supporting patients with terminal illness and their families. You’ll handle psychosocial assessments, crisis support, advance directives, and end‑of‑life planning, plus coordinate with nurses, physicians, and community agencies.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—similar roles tend to pop up in the same places.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.