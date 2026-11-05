🚌 Detroit Transportation Jobs with Multiple Driving Opportunities

Detroit’s on-the-move right now—lots of companies are hiring people who like to drive, stay active, and know their way around the city.

Here are several solid transportation roles, from local routes to OTR and flexible side gigs.

Employer: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time, regional

Pay: ~$85,000/year avg., plus up to $10,000 bonus

Dedicated regional route hauling for a single customer, with weekly home time and an activity-based pay plan that rewards your effort. Includes PTO from day one, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision after 30 days, safety bonuses, and more. Requires Class A CDL and 3+ months trucking experience.

Employer: Metropolis Technologies (SP+)

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time, 11pm–7am

Pay: $18–$19/hour + tips

Park and retrieve guest vehicles at a hospitality location while keeping things safe, smooth, and friendly on the night shift. Role includes tips, and eligible employees can access medical, dental, vision, disability, life, 401(k), and PTO. Requires a valid driver’s license and ability to get a Parking Attendant License.

Employer: Metropolis Technologies (SP+)

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time, 7am–3pm or 3pm–11pm

Pay: $13–$18/hour + tips

Day and evening valet shifts parking cars, helping guests, and keeping traffic flowing at busy sites. You’ll earn hourly pay plus tips and may qualify for health benefits, 401(k), and PTO. Great fit if you like being on your feet, driving different vehicles, and talking with people.

Employer: Detroit Medical Center – DMC University Laboratories

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time, mixed evening/weekend schedule

Pick up and deliver medical specimens, reports, and supplies across DMC sites, keeping routes and paperwork organized. Comes with a full Tenet Healthcare benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more). Requires high school diploma and a valid Michigan driver’s license with approved driving record.

Employer: DHL Express

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time mechanic role

Maintain and repair delivery vehicles and equipment for a global logistics leader. You’ll handle preventive maintenance, engine and brake work, inspections, and troubleshooting, and may train junior mechanics. Best for techs with 4+ years’ experience and strong mechanical skills who want a stable, growth-focused company.

Employer: Western Dairy Transport, LLC

Location: Detroit, MI (OTR across I-80/I-90 corridors)

Type: Full-time, OTR

Pay: ~$1,400–$1,600/week avg.

Haul food-grade tanker freight with no-touch loads, reliable miles, and flexible home time. Offers weekly pay, paid orientation, PTO, medical/dental/vision, life insurance, 401(k) match, and driver rewards. Requires Class A CDL, tanker endorsement preferred, and a safe driving record.

Employer: Intetics Inc

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Part-time, flexible schedule

Walk or drive around Detroit collecting parking data using your smartphone and a mobile app. Super flexible hours, long-term project, and you set your own schedule as long as you finish assigned areas on time. Pay is per area completed; note that fuel and transit costs are not reimbursed.

(LinkedIn and Indeed postings describe the same role; this is the combined listing.)

Employer: NAPA Auto Parts – Integrated Business Solutions (IBS)

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Part-time

Deliver auto parts to business customers (like fleets and maintenance shops), help with stocking and inventory, and keep the delivery vehicle in good shape. Good for students, retirees, or anyone wanting flexible hours and a way into a Fortune 200 company with health benefits and 401(k) options.

Employer: 1840 & Company (for a crowdsourced delivery client)

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Temporary, flexible hours

Pay: Up to $21/hour (via app)

Seasonal delivery work using a gig app during the busy holiday rush. You choose when to drive, see pay and distance upfront, and can cash out instantly through the app. Great if you already have a vehicle and want short-term, flexible extra income.

Employer: Nut Co.

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time, ~40 hours/week

Pay: From $17/hour

Drive a commercial route, deliver products to retail customers, and help with merchandising and light sales at each stop. This is a good fit if you like steady hours, customer interaction, and physical work (includes heavy lifting) and have the right commercial driving qualifications.

Employer: Samuel, Son & Co. – Kim-Tam Logistics

Location: Detroit, MI (OTR)

Type: Full-time, OTR flatbed (Conestoga)

Haul steel and industrial products on Conestoga trailers (no tarping) across North America. Offers up to $0.69/mile, $1,500 sign-on bonus, extra pay for short loads, drops, weekend layover, detention and breakdown, plus weekly direct deposit, 2 weeks’ vacation to start, medical/dental/vision, free basic life/STD/LTD, and 401(k) with 100% match up to 5%. Requires Class A CDL, 2+ years tractor-trailer, and flatbed/Conestoga experience preferred.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire for lots of routes and shifts once you’re in their system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.