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📣 Detroit Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple $70K–$200K+ Paths
Detroit’s sales and marketing scene is buzzing right now—from tech and logistics to hospitality and live entertainment. Here are several solid roles where you can grow your income and your career.
Territory Sales Representative – Dearborn
Employer: Behr Paint Company
Location: Detroit, MI (multi‑store Home Depot territory)
Type: Full‑time
Salary: $23.80–$37.35/hr + bonus
Manage Behr business across 5+ Home Depot stores—selling, training staff, merchandising, and keeping inventory on point. Great fit if you like being on your feet, building relationships, and earning more when you sell more.
Regional Sales Director, Portable Metrology
Employer: Jobot (for Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence)
Location: Detroit, MI (regional role)
Type: Full‑time
Salary: $150,000–$220,000/year
Lead a high‑visibility regional team selling advanced 3D measurement and inspection tech into aerospace, auto, and other manufacturers. Ideal for a seasoned B2B sales leader used to complex, technical deals and managing a sales/applications team.
Proposal & Marketing Specialist
Employer: Tetra Tech
Location: Remote (Eastern/Central time; Detroit‑friendly)
Type: Full‑time
Salary: $100,000–$125,000/year
Own complex A/E/C proposals and marketing for data centers and mission‑critical projects while helping roll out AI‑driven marketing workflows. Great for senior proposal pros who know architecture/engineering and love turning technical content into sharp, winning pitches.
Sales Associate Development Program (Madison Heights, MI)
Employer: RRD
Location: Madison Heights office (Detroit area)
Type: Full‑time, entry level
Salary: $50,000–$60,000/year
Four‑month structured training program that launches you into B2B sales across marketing, packaging, and print. Perfect for recent grads who want coaching, a clear path, and a salary + future commissions.
Mortgage Loan Originator
Employer: Fifth Third Bank
Location: Detroit, MI 48205
Type: Full‑time
Comp: Incentive‑heavy (base + commissions)
Build referral networks, guide borrowers from application to closing, and grow a mortgage book of business. Best for driven relationship sellers who like uncapped earning potential and know (or want to learn) mortgage products.
Field Reimbursement Manager
Employer: Neovance
Location: Detroit‑based, supports MI/OH (80% travel)
Type: Full‑time
Salary: Not listed (includes bonus eligibility)
Field‑based market access role helping provider offices navigate payer policies, prior auths, and specialty pharmacy pathways. Strong match for pharma/biotech reimbursement or market access pros who like being in the field and solving access barriers.
Client Relationship Manager – Associate Director, Automotive
Employer: Cognizant
Location: Detroit, MI
Type: Full‑time
Salary: Not listed (base + strong incentives & benefits)
Own P&L and growth for major automotive accounts, working with C‑suite leaders and global delivery teams. Great for senior IT/consulting account leaders with 10+ years’ experience and deep auto industry ties.
Entry Level Account Executive (January 25th Start Date)
Employer: Brooksource (Eight Eleven Group)
Location: Detroit, MI
Type: Full‑time, entry level
Comp: Base salary + uncapped commission
Jump into tech staffing sales with structured training, mentorship, and a clear promotion path. If you’re competitive, coachable, and want your hustle to show up directly in your paycheck, this is worth a look.
Infection Prevention Specialist, Peri‑op
Employer: Solventum
Location: Remote; territory Detroit/Grand Rapids, MI
Type: Full‑time, field sales
Comp: $126,400–$173,800 (base + variable)
Territory sales role selling peri‑op infection prevention solutions into hospitals and ORs, with heavy relationship‑building and education. Strong fit for experienced medical device or OR sales reps with a track record of hitting quota.
Director of Sales – Shinola Hotel
Employer: Sage Hospitality Group (Shinola Hotel)
Location: Downtown Detroit, MI
Type: Full‑time
Salary: Not listed (bonus eligible + strong benefits)
Lead commercial strategy for one of Detroit’s flagship boutique hotels—owning group, corporate, and consortia business while managing a sales team. Ideal for luxury hotel sales leaders ready to own a high‑profile property.
(Duplicate listing also appears via Indeed; role included once.)
Marketing – Alliances Marketing Specialist, Salesforce
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Detroit, MI (virtual team; some travel)
Type: Full‑time
Salary: $71,300–$140,600/year
Plan and run integrated marketing for Deloitte’s Salesforce alliance—campaign strategy, content, and channel activation. Great for marketers with 3+ years’ experience who like alliance/partner marketing and working in a big, matrixed firm.
Director of Sales – Logistics
Employer: Orion Solutions Group (recruiting for a logistics provider)
Location: Detroit, MI
Type: Full‑time
Salary: Competitive base + bonus
Build and lead a freight brokerage sales team for a fast‑growing, asset‑light logistics company. Best for freight sales leaders with 5+ years’ brokerage experience and a track record of winning and growing transportation accounts.
Account Representative – Technical Sales
Employer: NPAworldwide (recruiting for a chemical/engineering firm)
Location: Detroit, MI
Type: Full‑time
Salary: $100,000–$125,000/year
Blend technical service and sales: audit customers’ chemical processes, recommend engineering solutions, and drive projects while hunting for new accounts. Great for mechanically inclined problem‑solvers who enjoy both plant floors and sales calls.
Senior Marketing Lead
Employer: ATG Entertainment
Location: Detroit, MI (1526 Broadway St; hybrid)
Type: Full‑time
Salary: $70,000–$95,000/year
Own tour‑level marketing strategy for major shows across ATG’s North American venues, managing budgets and a small team. Perfect for live‑entertainment marketers who’ve run multi‑market campaigns and want more ownership.
(Duplicate Indeed listing also appears; role included once.)
Business Development Manager – Managed IT (Manufacturing)
Employer: Upward Technology
Location: Remote from Detroit, MI
Type: Full‑time
Salary: $140,000–$200,000/year
Hunt and close new manufacturing clients for a fast‑growing, manufacturing‑focused MSP, with strong lead‑gen support and a big Great Lakes territory. Great for B2B services sellers who can tie tech to plant‑floor business outcomes.
Business Development Manager – Data Center Infrastructure
Employer: Atlas Copco Group – Desoutter Industrial Tools
Location: Detroit, MI (hybrid; North America travel)
Type: Full‑time
Salary: Not listed
Win new data center infrastructure accounts and manage complex industrial sales cycles for advanced assembly solutions. Best for technical B2B sellers with 5+ years in industrial environments and comfort with long, strategic deals.
Business Development Representative
Employer: Sun Valley Foods Company
Location: Detroit, MI (in‑person)
Type: Full‑time (hourly + commission)
Pay: $20/hour + commission
Prospect restaurants and food‑service accounts, qualify leads, and support the sales team with steady outreach and follow‑up. A good entry point if you like food, sales, and building local relationships.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Detroit roles like these tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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