📣 Detroit Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple $70K–$200K+ Paths

Detroit’s sales and marketing scene is buzzing right now—from tech and logistics to hospitality and live entertainment. Here are several solid roles where you can grow your income and your career.

Employer: Behr Paint Company

Location: Detroit, MI (multi‑store Home Depot territory)

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $23.80–$37.35/hr + bonus

Manage Behr business across 5+ Home Depot stores—selling, training staff, merchandising, and keeping inventory on point. Great fit if you like being on your feet, building relationships, and earning more when you sell more.

Employer: Jobot (for Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence)

Location: Detroit, MI (regional role)

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $150,000–$220,000/year

Lead a high‑visibility regional team selling advanced 3D measurement and inspection tech into aerospace, auto, and other manufacturers. Ideal for a seasoned B2B sales leader used to complex, technical deals and managing a sales/applications team.

Employer: Tetra Tech

Location: Remote (Eastern/Central time; Detroit‑friendly)

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $100,000–$125,000/year

Own complex A/E/C proposals and marketing for data centers and mission‑critical projects while helping roll out AI‑driven marketing workflows. Great for senior proposal pros who know architecture/engineering and love turning technical content into sharp, winning pitches.

Employer: RRD

Location: Madison Heights office (Detroit area)

Type: Full‑time, entry level

Salary: $50,000–$60,000/year

Four‑month structured training program that launches you into B2B sales across marketing, packaging, and print. Perfect for recent grads who want coaching, a clear path, and a salary + future commissions.

Employer: Fifth Third Bank

Location: Detroit, MI 48205

Type: Full‑time

Comp: Incentive‑heavy (base + commissions)

Build referral networks, guide borrowers from application to closing, and grow a mortgage book of business. Best for driven relationship sellers who like uncapped earning potential and know (or want to learn) mortgage products.

Employer: Neovance

Location: Detroit‑based, supports MI/OH (80% travel)

Type: Full‑time

Salary: Not listed (includes bonus eligibility)

Field‑based market access role helping provider offices navigate payer policies, prior auths, and specialty pharmacy pathways. Strong match for pharma/biotech reimbursement or market access pros who like being in the field and solving access barriers.

Employer: Cognizant

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full‑time

Salary: Not listed (base + strong incentives & benefits)

Own P&L and growth for major automotive accounts, working with C‑suite leaders and global delivery teams. Great for senior IT/consulting account leaders with 10+ years’ experience and deep auto industry ties.

Employer: Brooksource (Eight Eleven Group)

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full‑time, entry level

Comp: Base salary + uncapped commission

Jump into tech staffing sales with structured training, mentorship, and a clear promotion path. If you’re competitive, coachable, and want your hustle to show up directly in your paycheck, this is worth a look.

Employer: Solventum

Location: Remote; territory Detroit/Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full‑time, field sales

Comp: $126,400–$173,800 (base + variable)

Territory sales role selling peri‑op infection prevention solutions into hospitals and ORs, with heavy relationship‑building and education. Strong fit for experienced medical device or OR sales reps with a track record of hitting quota.

Employer: Sage Hospitality Group (Shinola Hotel)

Location: Downtown Detroit, MI

Type: Full‑time

Salary: Not listed (bonus eligible + strong benefits)

Lead commercial strategy for one of Detroit’s flagship boutique hotels—owning group, corporate, and consortia business while managing a sales team. Ideal for luxury hotel sales leaders ready to own a high‑profile property.

(Duplicate listing also appears via Indeed; role included once.)

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Detroit, MI (virtual team; some travel)

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $71,300–$140,600/year

Plan and run integrated marketing for Deloitte’s Salesforce alliance—campaign strategy, content, and channel activation. Great for marketers with 3+ years’ experience who like alliance/partner marketing and working in a big, matrixed firm.

Employer: Orion Solutions Group (recruiting for a logistics provider)

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full‑time

Salary: Competitive base + bonus

Build and lead a freight brokerage sales team for a fast‑growing, asset‑light logistics company. Best for freight sales leaders with 5+ years’ brokerage experience and a track record of winning and growing transportation accounts.

Employer: NPAworldwide (recruiting for a chemical/engineering firm)

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $100,000–$125,000/year

Blend technical service and sales: audit customers’ chemical processes, recommend engineering solutions, and drive projects while hunting for new accounts. Great for mechanically inclined problem‑solvers who enjoy both plant floors and sales calls.

Employer: ATG Entertainment

Location: Detroit, MI (1526 Broadway St; hybrid)

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $70,000–$95,000/year

Own tour‑level marketing strategy for major shows across ATG’s North American venues, managing budgets and a small team. Perfect for live‑entertainment marketers who’ve run multi‑market campaigns and want more ownership.

(Duplicate Indeed listing also appears; role included once.)

Employer: Upward Technology

Location: Remote from Detroit, MI

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $140,000–$200,000/year

Hunt and close new manufacturing clients for a fast‑growing, manufacturing‑focused MSP, with strong lead‑gen support and a big Great Lakes territory. Great for B2B services sellers who can tie tech to plant‑floor business outcomes.

Employer: Atlas Copco Group – Desoutter Industrial Tools

Location: Detroit, MI (hybrid; North America travel)

Type: Full‑time

Salary: Not listed

Win new data center infrastructure accounts and manage complex industrial sales cycles for advanced assembly solutions. Best for technical B2B sellers with 5+ years in industrial environments and comfort with long, strategic deals.

Employer: Sun Valley Foods Company

Location: Detroit, MI (in‑person)

Type: Full‑time (hourly + commission)

Pay: $20/hour + commission

Prospect restaurants and food‑service accounts, qualify leads, and support the sales team with steady outreach and follow‑up. A good entry point if you like food, sales, and building local relationships.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Detroit roles like these tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.