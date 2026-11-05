🚔 Detroit Public Safety Jobs: Multiple Security Roles Hiring Now

Detroit’s event and healthcare scene is busy, and security teams are growing to keep up. Here are a few solid public safety roles hiring around Detroit, MI right now.

Employer: DK Security

DK Security Location: Southeast Michigan / Metro Detroit

Type: Internship / Event-based (evenings, weekends, limited day shifts)

(evenings, weekends, limited day shifts) Pay: $18.50/hour

Work concerts, games, trade shows, and conferences while building real security experience. You’ll handle crowd control, foot patrol, and guest safety, using customer service and de‑escalation skills. Must be 18+ with a high school diploma/GED, able to pass a drug screen, and comfortable walking/standing for long shifts in all weather. Includes paid sick days.

Employer: Tenet Healthcare / DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Part-time, Evening shift

Pay: Not listed

Help protect patients, visitors, staff, and property at one of Detroit’s major hospitals. Duties include patrols, access control, escorts, parking/security checks, responding to emergency codes, and report writing. Requires a high school diploma or higher plus security/law enforcement/military police experience, and a valid Michigan driver’s license. Offers a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more) depending on eligibility.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—security roles in Detroit open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.