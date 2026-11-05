⚖️ Detroit Legal & Compliance Roles With Multiple $300K+ Paths

Detroit’s legal market is hot right now, especially for folks who know compliance, litigation, and high-stakes trial work. If you’ve got experience and want strong pay or leadership growth, these are worth a look.

Employer: Affirm

Affirm Location: Remote-first, based in Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $370,000 – $415,000 base + equity and stipends

Senior leadership role reporting to the CLO/CCO, leading Product, Regulatory, Innovation, Licensing, Litigation & Enforcement across U.S. and international work. You’ll guide legal strategy for consumer financial products, manage complex regulatory and litigation risk, and build a high-performing team while partnering closely with the executive suite.

Employer: Taylor Root (recruiting for a national PI firm)

(recruiting for a national PI firm) Location: Detroit, MI (fully in-office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Estimated $350,000 – $450,000 first-year (base + commission)

Plaintiff personal injury trial role with strong earnings potential and modern tools (including AI) to support your practice. You’ll handle litigation and trials, get health, vision, dental, 401(k) match, mental health support, CLE coverage, and mentorship in a high-performance trial environment.

Employer: KB Search Team (for a manufacturing client)

(for a manufacturing client) Location: Detroit, MI (hybrid, 2–3 days on-site/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team of 10 regulatory professionals across multiple products and functions in a manufacturing setting (auto, chemical, pharma, household cleaning, or food). This role mixes hands-on compliance work with leadership, process improvement, and support for sustainability initiatives, plus strong benefits like immediate health coverage, on-site clinic, 401(k) match, and generous PTO.

Employer: Avalon (recruiting for a plaintiff PI firm)

(recruiting for a plaintiff PI firm) Location: Downtown Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Around $75,000 base + guaranteed commission + uncapped bonuses

Plaintiff premises liability role with dedicated paralegal and legal assistant support (no shared pool) so you can focus on litigation. You’ll run a high-volume docket from pre-lit through trial on slip-and-fall, security negligence, wrongful death, and dog bite cases, with uncapped commission and full benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and reach out anyway—openings like this tend to lead to more chances in the same network.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.