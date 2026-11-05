💻 Detroit IT Jobs: Multiple High-Paying Tech Roles Open Now

Detroit’s tech scene is buzzing right now, especially around data, cloud, AI, and enterprise platforms. If you’re in IT and open to your next move, these roles span healthcare, consulting, SaaS, and big tech.

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Henry Ford Health Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on an enterprise data warehouse that directly supports neurosurgery research and patient care. Great fit if you have SDLC experience, know HIPAA, and want your data skills tied to real clinical impact.

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Henry Ford Health Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support a multi-site data registry for the BCBSM CQI initiative, managing data access, reporting, and site visits. Ideal if you like mixing analytics with field work across hospitals and clinics.

Employer: Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Use data and reporting tools to improve claims workflows and recoveries. Good role if you enjoy digging into operational data, building reports, and helping fix process issues.

Employer: PwC

Location: Detroit, MI (consulting travel)

(consulting travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: $63,000 – $140,000 + bonus & benefits

Help hospitals and health systems improve finance, scheduling, and admin apps. Great for early-career consultants who want hands-on implementation work with healthcare operations.

Employer: PwC

Location: Detroit, MI (consulting travel)

(consulting travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: $73,500 – $212,280 (higher range in WA) + bonus & benefits

Lead cloud and on‑prem platform support across DevSecOps environments using tools like Azure DevOps, GitHub, Terraform, Dynatrace, Splunk, and more. A strong fit for senior engineers ready to manage teams and complex incidents.

Employer: Dynatrace

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $127,000 – $191,000 + benefits

Own reliability for large-scale Kubernetes and AWS environments, focusing on automation, monitoring, and incident response. Perfect if you love SRE work and want to be close to observability tech.

Employer: Eccalon, LLC

Location: Detroit, MI (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Build React/Next.js frontends and Node.js/Python backends on AWS for DoD and enterprise programs, with heavy use of LLMs (including Anthropic Claude) and RAG. Great for full-stack devs excited about secure, AI-powered apps.

Employer: CyberX Info System

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Short-term expert role reviewing Workday Financials security, access, and governance for a public-sector client. Ideal if you’re deep in Workday security, SoD, and internal controls.

Employer: Eccalon, LLC

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead multiple engineering teams building secure, cloud-native products (AWS/Azure, microservices, distributed systems). Best for seasoned leaders (10+ years) who want to own roadmap and engineering culture.

Employer: EY

Location: Detroit, MI / Anywhere in US

Type: Full-time

Salary: $128,400 – $267,400 (range varies by city) + benefits

Manage large tech transformation programs for life insurers, including SPM and core systems. Good fit if you’ve led complex enterprise implementations and like client-facing program delivery.

Employer: Amazon

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary (Detroit): $153,600 – $207,800 + RSUs, bonus & benefits

Serve as a senior solutions architect for Amazon’s internal data platforms, guiding teams on data lake migrations and large-scale architectures. Ideal for very experienced cloud/data architects.

Employer: Deloitte (via third-party)

Location: Detroit, MI (Hybrid – on-site Tue/Thu)

Type: Contract

Pay: $50 – $55/hour

Own data quality rules, governance, and analysis using SQL (PL/SQL, Databricks a plus). Great if you want a contract role with clear on-site rhythm and hands-on data work.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $148,200 – $292,300 + potential bonus

Lead architecture for digital asset and blockchain platforms in banking and capital markets. Best for senior architects with financial services and DLT/tokenization experience.

Employer: Cloudbeds

Location: Detroit, MI (Remote-first company)

Type: Full-time

Salary (US-based): $140,000 – $180,000+

Build production AI and agentic systems in Python for a global hospitality SaaS platform. Great for engineers who love LLMs, LangChain-style tooling, and shipping real AI features.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $134,000 – $265,000 + potential bonus

Own architecture for Salesforce Life Sciences Cloud (Patient Services & Customer Engagement) with Data Cloud, Databricks, and agentic capabilities. Ideal for Salesforce leaders in biopharma.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $128,000 – $252,500 + potential bonus

Blend AI strategy and business consulting: identify AI use cases, run experiments, and build roadmaps. Great if you speak both “exec” and “AI” and like shaping what to build before it’s scaled.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $116,200 – $229,100 + potential bonus

Implement and optimize ServiceNow HR Service Delivery modules, from case and knowledge to portals and workflows. Good for consultants with solid ServiceNow HRSD project experience.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $113,100 – $208,300 + potential bonus

Full-stack engineering role in Deloitte Cyber, building AI/GenAI-enabled security solutions on AWS/Azure/GCP. Strong match if you’re a cloud-savvy developer interested in cybersecurity.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $116,200 – $229,100 + potential bonus

Lead Workday Time Tracking & Absence implementations end-to-end for public sector clients. Great for certified Workday pros who want to own a module and mentor others.

Employer: Clarkston Consulting

Location: Detroit, MI (Travel; home office when not on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead SAP Production Planning implementations for life sciences, consumer products, and retail clients. Ideal if you’ve done multiple SAP PP full-life-cycle projects and like a mix of design, config, and client leadership.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and throw your hat in the ring while it’s still live. Share this with a friend in tech who’s job-hunting too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.