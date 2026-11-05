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🍽️ Multiple Detroit Hospitality Jobs, Up to $75K+ and $20/hr
Detroit’s food and hotel scene is busy right now—new spots, airport traffic, and boutique hotels are all hiring. If you like fast-paced service and solid tips or salary, these roles are worth a look.
Restaurant General Manager – Andiamo (DTW Airport)
- Employer: SSP America
- Location: Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $72,000 – $75,000/year + quarterly & year-end bonus
Lead a full-service restaurant with a bar inside DTW—high volume, big responsibility, and strong pay. Comes with health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, 401(k) with match, and clear career progression with a major global operator.
Chef de Cuisine
- Employer: Mad Nice (Heirloom Hospitality Group)
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Salary based on experience
Run high-level kitchen operations, from menu development and ordering to training cooks and hitting food cost targets. Ideal if you’ve got strong culinary chops, love big cover counts, and want benefits (health, dental, vision, PTO, commuter perks, dining discounts) with a serious restaurant group.
Front Desk Supervisor
- Employer: DoubleTree by Hilton Detroit–Dearborn (Somnium Hospitality Group)
- Location: Detroit, MI 48228
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.00/hour
Great fit if you like hotel vibes and leadership—you’ll supervise the front desk, handle guest issues, and support the team. Offers medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), PTO, and hotel travel discounts with room to grow your hospitality career.
Prep Cook
- Employer: Adelina
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.00 – $21.00/hour
Hands-on kitchen role in a busy, quality-driven restaurant—perfect if you want to sharpen knife skills and learn pro-level prep. You’ll handle ingredients, support service, and grow your culinary skills in a fast-paced, team-focused environment.
Fine Dining Food Runner
- Employer: Adelina (Cicero Hospitality Group)
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $15/hour + tip share (listed total: $17.00 – $22.00/hour)
You’re the link between kitchen and guest—focused on speed, accuracy, and presentation in one of Detroit’s busier fine-dining rooms. Great if you move fast, want to grow into server/bartender roles, and like a high-energy, high-standard environment.
Server – Breakfast (Hotel Restaurant)
- Employer: Trumbull & Porter Boutique Hotel
- Location: Corktown – Detroit, MI
- Type: Server (breakfast, in-person)
- Pay: Base hourly pay + tips
Chill, personality-driven team in an updated hotel restaurant with breakfast service 7 days a week. They focus on a toxic-free, relaxed environment and will teach the job if you bring the right attitude.
KFC Shift Manager
- Employer: KBP Brands (KBP Foods – KFC)
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Type: Full-time
Lead shifts, coach team members, and keep the restaurant running smoothly in a busy quick-service setting. Comes with paid training, free shift meal, KFC discounts, medical/dental/vision, PTO, education benefits (GED, scholarships, free online tuition) and a clear path to Assistant and Restaurant Manager roles.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing and often have related roles open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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