🍽️ Multiple Detroit Hospitality Jobs, Up to $75K+ and $20/hr

Detroit’s food and hotel scene is busy right now—new spots, airport traffic, and boutique hotels are all hiring. If you like fast-paced service and solid tips or salary, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: SSP America

SSP America Location: Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $72,000 – $75,000/year + quarterly & year-end bonus

Lead a full-service restaurant with a bar inside DTW—high volume, big responsibility, and strong pay. Comes with health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, 401(k) with match, and clear career progression with a major global operator.

Employer: Mad Nice (Heirloom Hospitality Group)

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Salary based on experience

Run high-level kitchen operations, from menu development and ordering to training cooks and hitting food cost targets. Ideal if you’ve got strong culinary chops, love big cover counts, and want benefits (health, dental, vision, PTO, commuter perks, dining discounts) with a serious restaurant group.

Employer: DoubleTree by Hilton Detroit–Dearborn (Somnium Hospitality Group)

Location: Detroit, MI 48228

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00/hour

Great fit if you like hotel vibes and leadership—you’ll supervise the front desk, handle guest issues, and support the team. Offers medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), PTO, and hotel travel discounts with room to grow your hospitality career.

Employer: Adelina

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $21.00/hour

Hands-on kitchen role in a busy, quality-driven restaurant—perfect if you want to sharpen knife skills and learn pro-level prep. You’ll handle ingredients, support service, and grow your culinary skills in a fast-paced, team-focused environment.

Employer: Adelina (Cicero Hospitality Group)

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15/hour + tip share (listed total: $17.00 – $22.00/hour)

You’re the link between kitchen and guest—focused on speed, accuracy, and presentation in one of Detroit’s busier fine-dining rooms. Great if you move fast, want to grow into server/bartender roles, and like a high-energy, high-standard environment.

Employer: Trumbull & Porter Boutique Hotel

Location: Corktown – Detroit, MI

Type: Server (breakfast, in-person)

Pay: Base hourly pay + tips

Chill, personality-driven team in an updated hotel restaurant with breakfast service 7 days a week. They focus on a toxic-free, relaxed environment and will teach the job if you bring the right attitude.

Employer: KBP Brands (KBP Foods – KFC)

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time

Lead shifts, coach team members, and keep the restaurant running smoothly in a busy quick-service setting. Comes with paid training, free shift meal, KFC discounts, medical/dental/vision, PTO, education benefits (GED, scholarships, free online tuition) and a clear path to Assistant and Restaurant Manager roles.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing and often have related roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.