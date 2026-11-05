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👔 Detroit Executive & Management: Multiple High-Paying Roles Open Now
Detroit’s leadership job market is buzzing right now, especially in construction, tech, finance, and healthcare. If you’ve got management or project skills, this is a great moment to level up.
Patient Flow Manager, Training & Operations
Employer: TouchPoint Support Services
Location: Detroit/Warren, MI (multiple hospitals)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead patient transport and flow across several hospitals, with a big focus on training and coaching frontline teams. Good fit if you have healthcare operations experience and like being on-site, improving processes, and traveling between facilities.
Technical Program Manager
Employer: Advanced Center for Manufacturing Solutions (ACMS)
Location: Detroit, MI
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Own complex industrial automation programs from concept to delivery, working with robotics, AI, and manufacturing clients. Ideal if you have 5+ years in automation or custom machinery and enjoy being the bridge between engineers and customers.
Electrical Project Manager & Estimator
Employer: CyberCoders
Location: Sterling Heights / Detroit area, MI
Type: Full-time
Salary: $110,000 – $130,000 + full benefits
Lead industrial and commercial electrical projects from bid through closeout while also handling estimating. Great for someone with 5+ years of electrical PM/estimating who wants both preconstruction and field leadership responsibility.
Construction Project Manager
Employer: Turner & Townsend
Location: Detroit, MI
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Manage large construction projects for a global consultancy, coordinating architects, engineers, and contractors. Good match if you have a construction-related degree and want exposure to major real estate and infrastructure work.
Manager, BTS Tax Project Manager
Employer: KPMG US
Location: Detroit, MI
Type: Full-time
Salary: Range by city via KPMG site; CA example: $107,160 – $226,320
Run complex tax-related projects for high-profile clients, from planning through reporting and risk management. Best for experienced project managers with a professional credential (CPA, JD/LLM, EA, etc.) who like structured, data-heavy work.
Senior Project Manager – Data Center Development
Employer: Metric DCX (recruiting for a major developer)
Location: Detroit, MI
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Oversee ground-up data center builds, managing design, construction, commissioning, and utilities. Strong fit if you have 8–12+ years in mission-critical or data center projects and want a path toward Project Director.
Business Strategy Consultant
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Detroit, MI
Type: Full-time
Salary: $95,600 – $188,400
Work with senior leaders on growth, transformation, and value-creation projects across industries. Great for someone with 2+ years in strategy/consulting who enjoys analysis, executive presentations, and high-impact client work.
Construction Project Manager (Multifamily)
Employer: Jobot (for a Detroit-area GC)
Location: West Suburbs of Detroit, MI
Type: Full-time
Salary: $100,000 – $155,000 per year
Lead multifamily construction projects, handling planning, budgets, schedules, and client communication. Ideal if you want steady work in residential/multifamily with clear growth and a strong pipeline.
Consultant, Program and Project Management
Employer: Deloitte – Human Capital (MPPM)
Location: Detroit, MI
Type: Full-time
Salary: $91,100 – $179,500
Support large tech-enabled transformations, building project plans, tracking risks, and working with executive stakeholders. Good for early-career PMs (2+ years) who want consulting experience and exposure to big, complex programs.
Product Manager (Product Group Manager)
Employer: Huntington National Bank
Location: Detroit, MI (office-based)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $93,000 – $189,000
Own strategy, marketing, and profitability for a banking product group, likely in consumer lending or credit. Great if you have 7+ years in product management and want P&L responsibility in a large financial institution.
IT Senior Project Manager – M&A
Employer: BDO USA
Location: Detroit, MI
Type: Full-time
Salary: $135,000 – $160,000 (national range)
Lead complex, cross-functional IT projects tied to mergers, acquisitions, and major system changes. Best for seasoned IT PMs (6+ years) who like owning scope, budget, and risk across multiple stakeholders.
Project Manager, Strategic Initiatives
Employer: Ilitch Sports + Entertainment
Location: Detroit, MI
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Turn executive priorities into action across the Red Wings/Tigers and related businesses, managing cross-functional projects and leadership initiatives. Perfect if you love sports/entertainment and have 5+ years in project or strategy execution.
Nursing Home Administrator – Metro Detroit
Employer: MediLodge
Location: Metro Detroit, MI
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Run day-to-day operations of a skilled nursing facility, from staffing and budgets to quality of care and compliance. Strong fit for a licensed Nursing Home Administrator who wants impact plus solid benefits and growth.
Product Development Manager, Technical & Customer Support Services
Employer: ArcelorMittal Tailored Blanks
Location: Detroit, MI or Windsor, ON
Type: Full-time
Salary: $160,000 – $170,000 + bonus potential
Lead product development for advanced automotive steel solutions, managing a technical team and working directly with OEMs and Tier 1s. Ideal for a senior automotive engineer/leader (10+ years) who wants to shape safer, lighter vehicles.
If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, save the link and still throw your hat in the ring—hiring managers often flex for the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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