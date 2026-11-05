👔 Detroit Executive & Management: Multiple High-Paying Roles Open Now

Detroit’s leadership job market is buzzing right now, especially in construction, tech, finance, and healthcare. If you’ve got management or project skills, this is a great moment to level up.

Employer: TouchPoint Support Services

Location: Detroit/Warren, MI (multiple hospitals)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead patient transport and flow across several hospitals, with a big focus on training and coaching frontline teams. Good fit if you have healthcare operations experience and like being on-site, improving processes, and traveling between facilities.

Employer: Advanced Center for Manufacturing Solutions (ACMS)

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own complex industrial automation programs from concept to delivery, working with robotics, AI, and manufacturing clients. Ideal if you have 5+ years in automation or custom machinery and enjoy being the bridge between engineers and customers.

Employer: CyberCoders

Location: Sterling Heights / Detroit area, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000 – $130,000 + full benefits

Lead industrial and commercial electrical projects from bid through closeout while also handling estimating. Great for someone with 5+ years of electrical PM/estimating who wants both preconstruction and field leadership responsibility.

Employer: Turner & Townsend

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage large construction projects for a global consultancy, coordinating architects, engineers, and contractors. Good match if you have a construction-related degree and want exposure to major real estate and infrastructure work.

Employer: KPMG US

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range by city via KPMG site; CA example: $107,160 – $226,320

Run complex tax-related projects for high-profile clients, from planning through reporting and risk management. Best for experienced project managers with a professional credential (CPA, JD/LLM, EA, etc.) who like structured, data-heavy work.

Employer: Metric DCX (recruiting for a major developer)

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee ground-up data center builds, managing design, construction, commissioning, and utilities. Strong fit if you have 8–12+ years in mission-critical or data center projects and want a path toward Project Director.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,600 – $188,400

Work with senior leaders on growth, transformation, and value-creation projects across industries. Great for someone with 2+ years in strategy/consulting who enjoys analysis, executive presentations, and high-impact client work.

Employer: Jobot (for a Detroit-area GC)

Location: West Suburbs of Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $155,000 per year

Lead multifamily construction projects, handling planning, budgets, schedules, and client communication. Ideal if you want steady work in residential/multifamily with clear growth and a strong pipeline.

Employer: Deloitte – Human Capital (MPPM)

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $91,100 – $179,500

Support large tech-enabled transformations, building project plans, tracking risks, and working with executive stakeholders. Good for early-career PMs (2+ years) who want consulting experience and exposure to big, complex programs.

Employer: Huntington National Bank

Location: Detroit, MI (office-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $93,000 – $189,000

Own strategy, marketing, and profitability for a banking product group, likely in consumer lending or credit. Great if you have 7+ years in product management and want P&L responsibility in a large financial institution.

Employer: BDO USA

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $135,000 – $160,000 (national range)

Lead complex, cross-functional IT projects tied to mergers, acquisitions, and major system changes. Best for seasoned IT PMs (6+ years) who like owning scope, budget, and risk across multiple stakeholders.

Employer: Ilitch Sports + Entertainment

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Turn executive priorities into action across the Red Wings/Tigers and related businesses, managing cross-functional projects and leadership initiatives. Perfect if you love sports/entertainment and have 5+ years in project or strategy execution.

Employer: MediLodge

Location: Metro Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run day-to-day operations of a skilled nursing facility, from staffing and budgets to quality of care and compliance. Strong fit for a licensed Nursing Home Administrator who wants impact plus solid benefits and growth.

Employer: ArcelorMittal Tailored Blanks

Location: Detroit, MI or Windsor, ON

Type: Full-time

Salary: $160,000 – $170,000 + bonus potential

Lead product development for advanced automotive steel solutions, managing a technical team and working directly with OEMs and Tier 1s. Ideal for a senior automotive engineer/leader (10+ years) who wants to shape safer, lighter vehicles.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, save the link and still throw your hat in the ring—hiring managers often flex for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.