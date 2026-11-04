🚧 Detroit Construction Supers Needed – Multiple $95K+ Roles

Detroit’s commercial building scene is busy, and strong superintendents are in demand. Here are a few solid options if you like running the jobsite and keeping projects moving.

Employer: Granger Construction

Location: Detroit, MI (Metro-Detroit project)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a Metro-Detroit project as the on-site boss, keeping subs aligned, schedules tight, and quality high. This role is heavy on leadership, MEP coordination, and close-out, with platinum-level healthcare and strong 401(k) match noted in the posting.

Employer: Rocca Construction Corp

Location: Detroit, MI (projects in MI, OH, KY, IN)

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: $96,416 – $102,853 per year

Run daily field operations on commercial, restaurant, and renovation projects, using Procore to track progress and documentation. This role includes paid time off, retirement plan, and travel expenses covered for approved out-of-state work.

Employer: Jobot (for a Detroit design-build GC)

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $150,000 per year

Be the on-site lead for ground-up commercial projects in sectors like schools, healthcare, and senior living. This one stands out for its project-based bonus program, 401(k) with match, and company vehicle or allowance, plus a clear path for career growth.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many contractors keep good resumes on file for the next project.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.