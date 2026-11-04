🍽️ Multiple Detroit Food & Hospitality Jobs, Up to $70K+

Detroit’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now—hotels, hospitals, and restaurants are all hiring. If you like fast-paced work and taking care of guests, there’s a good mix of entry-level and management roles open.

Employer: Courtyard by Marriott

Courtyard by Marriott Location: Detroit, MI (Downtown – E Jefferson Ave)

Type: Full-time, Management

Pay: $25.77–$29.81/hour + bonus eligible

Entry-level management role helping run housekeeping, laundry, and public areas at a busy downtown hotel. Good fit if you have housekeeping experience or a hospitality degree and want to step into leadership with a global hotel brand.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time

Schedule: 12-hour shifts, 7 non-consecutive days every 2 weeks, rotating weekends/holidays

Hands-on role setting up food stations, plating meals, delivering trays to patients, and helping cooks with prep. Great if you want stable federal work serving Veterans and don’t mind being on your feet and doing some heavy cleaning.

Employer: KBP Brands (KFC)

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time, Shift Leader

Lead restaurant shifts, coach team members, and keep operations running smoothly. Comes with paid training, free shift meals/discounts, PTO, and education perks, plus a clear path to Assistant Manager and Restaurant Manager roles.

Employer: Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar (TEAM Schostak)

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time, General Manager

Top-level role running the whole restaurant: guest experience, staffing, training, budgets, and community outreach. Best for experienced multi-unit or high-volume restaurant leaders who want full P&L responsibility and a big say in how the store operates.

Employer: Prime + Proper (Heirloom Hospitality)

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time, Culinary Management

Pay: $50,000–$70,000/year

Fine-dining sous chef role helping lead the back of house, manage prep and service, and develop the kitchen team. Ideal if you have 1+ year of culinary management experience and want strong pay, benefits, and room to grow in a high-end setting.

Employer: Levy (Compass Group)

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Part-time, Event-Based

Mix and serve drinks at catered events, from stadiums to special functions. Good for experienced bartenders who want flexible, event-style work with access to perks like early wage access and employee discount programs.

Employer: Checkers & Rally's Drive-In Restaurants

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Shift Manager

Run shifts, support the General Manager, and keep the restaurant safe, clean, and guest-focused. A solid step up if you have 1–2 years of quick-service management and want training, benefits, and a path to grow.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are hiring for multiple roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.