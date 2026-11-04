🧑‍💼 Multiple Detroit HR Roles, Many at $100K+ Level

Detroit’s HR scene is busy right now, especially for folks who know compensation, HR tech, and labor relations. Here are a few strong roles worth a closer look.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Detroit, MI (Government & Public Services clients)

(Government & Public Services clients) Type: Full-time

Salary: $116,200 – $229,100 + potential annual incentive

+ potential annual incentive Deadline: Recruiting ends December 18, 2026

Lead end-to-end Workday Payroll implementations for public sector clients, from design and configuration to testing and go-live. This is a fit if you’re Workday US Payroll certified, have 5+ years of Workday HCM experience, and like a mix of client-facing work, mentoring junior staff, and up to 50–75% travel.

Employer: KPMG US

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range varies by city; pay transparency ranges listed here: https://kpmg.com/us/en/how-we-work/pay-transparency.html/?id=1228BPG_9_26

Partner with leaders to shape compensation benchmarking, salary and bonus guidelines, and total rewards projects. Great for someone with 5+ years of broad-based compensation experience, strong Excel/data skills, and an interest in national compensation programs and strategy.

Employer: Bartech Staffing (supporting a major auto manufacturer)

(supporting a major auto manufacturer) Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time

Hands-on HR role supporting hourly bargaining unit employees in a manufacturing plant. You’ll handle employment office functions, onboarding, leave tracking, and labor relations while helping drive a positive culture and support collective bargaining agreement administration. Good match if you’re comfortable with conflict resolution, variable shifts, and working closely with both employees and union officials.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.