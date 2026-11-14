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📚 Staff pick: We Were the Lucky Ones now in multiple formats
📚 Emotional WWII family story now at your library
Looking for a powerful historical fiction read? We Were the Lucky Ones by Georgia Hunter is based on the true story of the author’s family surviving World War II against overwhelming odds.
A staff member from Detroit Lakes Public Library calls it an emotional book that will make you both cry and cheer, and a standout favorite in the historical fiction genre. It highlights the strength of love and family during incredibly hard times.
You can get We Were the Lucky Ones from Lake Agassiz Regional Library in several formats:
- Book
- Large Print Book
- eBook
- eAudiobook
Check the library catalog and borrow it in the format that works best for you.
More Info: We Were the Lucky Ones by Georgia Hunter - Lake Ag...
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