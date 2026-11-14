Healthcare hiring around Detroit Lakes, MN is steady right now, with options from hands-on bedside care to lab and therapy roles. If you’re in medical or nursing fields, there are several ways to plug into local patient care.

Employer: Preferred Home Health Care & Nursing Services

Preferred Home Health Care & Nursing Services Location: Detroit Lakes, MN

Type: Full-time

Work behind the scenes to support accurate diagnoses by running hematology, chemistry, and microbiology tests. Good fit if you like detailed lab work, quality control, and collaborating with nurses and providers.

Employer: Proforma Health

Proforma Health Location: Detroit Lakes, MN

Type: Full-time

Provide bedside care at night, helping with daily needs, vital signs, mobility, and fall prevention. Ideal if you’re a certified CNA who enjoys close patient contact and working as part of a nursing team.

Employer: Apex Home Health, Hospice & Home Care

Apex Home Health, Hospice & Home Care Location: Detroit Lakes, MN

Type: Full-time

Evaluate and treat patients to improve mobility, function, and quality of life in home and community settings. Great for PTs who like one-on-one care, education, and building long-term recovery plans.

Employer: Sanford Health – Detroit Lakes Clinic

– Detroit Lakes Clinic Location: Detroit Lakes, MN 56501

Type: PRN (as needed) , day shifts

, day shifts Salary Range: $21.00 – $29.50/hour

Pick up flexible clinic shifts in a family medicine setting serving patients of all ages. You’ll be the primary nurse for a provider within LPN scope, handling histories, meds, treatments, and patient education in a fast-paced, team-focused clinic.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.