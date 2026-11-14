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Red Wings at Lightning: Notes, Lines, Goalies, How to Watch
By Kevin Allen,2 days ago
The Detroit Red Wings (7-10-3) are on the road, playing the Atlantic Division-leading Florida Panthers (13-4-2) tonight in Tampa. The Lightning own NHL’s fifth-best record, while the Red Wings, in the midst of a five-game losing streak, sit 26th overall.
Where: Benchmark International Arena
When: 7 p.m. ET
TV/Radio: DSN/97.1 FM
Odds: Detroit (+1.5, -142), Tampa Bay (-1.5, +120), DRAFTKINGS
Detroit Red Wings
Hot: Lucas Raymond has two goals and two assists during the Red Wings’ five-game losing streak.
Not: The average NHL save percentage has fallen to .891 this season and John Gibson‘s is .862. His goals-against average is 3.58, well above the league average of 2.96.
Spotlight: Defenseman Andreas Englund only has two minus games out of his 15 games played this season for Detroit.
Story: The Red Wings have indicated Daniil Tarasov will start in goal. The Red Wings have given up 18 goals and scored nine during their five-game losing streak. The Red Wings are averaging 2.65 goals per game, compared to Tampa Bay’s 2.89 goals-per-game. . .Alex DeBrincat is second on the Red Wings with 16 points, but he doesn’t have a single point during the losing streak. Finnie, Michael-Brandsegg-Nygard and Viktor Arvidsson are also pointless during the five losses. . . This game ends Detroit’s four-game road trip.
Injuries:. . Albert Johansson (undisclosed) day-to-day.
Detroit Projected Lines
Alex DeBrincat — Emmitt Finnie — Victor Arvidsson
Michael Brandsegg-Nygard — Marco Kasper — Lucas Raymond
J.T. Compher —Andrew Copp _ Carter Mazur
Mason Appleton – Sheldon Dries — Keegan Kolesar
Defense Pairings
William Wallinder — Moritz Seider
Andreas Englund — Anton Johansson
Ben Chiarot — Justin Faulk
Goalies
John Gibson (Daniil Tarasov is the backup)
Subs: Jacob Bernard-Docker, Nate Danielson
Tampa Bay Lightning
Story: The Lightning are 8-0 at home this season and are 6-2-2 in their last 10. . . The Lighting have scored three or more goals for 13 consecutive games. . . Nikita Kucherov has asked to be traded but his situation is different than Dylan Larkin‘s situation. Kucherov will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. The Lightning say they don’t plan to trade him, even though he doesn’t believe they could work out a new deal.. . Eleven days ago, the Lightning beat Detroit 4-2 in Tampa.
Injuries: Brayden Pointe (undisclosed) should be back in early December
Projected Lines
Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli– Nikita Kucherov
Jake Guentzel — Sam O’Reilly –Yanni Gourde
Ilya Mikheyev — Zemgus Girgensons– Pontus Holmberg
Jeffrey Viel — Conor Geekie-Scott Sabourin
Defense Pairings
J.J. Moser — John Carlson
Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak
Victor Hedman — Emil Lilleberg
Goalies
Andre Vasilevskiy (Dennis Hildeby backup)
Subs: Max Crozier, Gage Goncalves, Charle-Edouard D’Astous
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