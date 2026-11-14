Red Wings at Lightning: Notes, Lines, Goalies, How to Watch

The Detroit Red Wings (7-10-3) are on the road, playing the Atlantic Division-leading Florida Panthers (13-4-2) tonight in Tampa. The Lightning own NHL’s fifth-best record, while the Red Wings, in the midst of a five-game losing streak, sit 26th overall.

Where: Benchmark International Arena

When: 7 p.m. ET

TV/Radio: DSN/97.1 FM

Odds: Detroit (+1.5, -142), Tampa Bay (-1.5, +120), DRAFTKINGS

Detroit Red Wings

Hot: Lucas Raymond has two goals and two assists during the Red Wings’ five-game losing streak.

Not: The average NHL save percentage has fallen to .891 this season and John Gibson‘s is .862. His goals-against average is 3.58, well above the league average of 2.96.

Spotlight: Defenseman Andreas Englund only has two minus games out of his 15 games played this season for Detroit.

Story: The Red Wings have indicated Daniil Tarasov will start in goal. The Red Wings have given up 18 goals and scored nine during their five-game losing streak. The Red Wings are averaging 2.65 goals per game, compared to Tampa Bay’s 2.89 goals-per-game. . .Alex DeBrincat is second on the Red Wings with 16 points, but he doesn’t have a single point during the losing streak. Finnie, Michael-Brandsegg-Nygard and Viktor Arvidsson are also pointless during the five losses. . . This game ends Detroit’s four-game road trip.

Injuries:. . Albert Johansson (undisclosed) day-to-day.

Detroit Projected Lines

Alex DeBrincat — Emmitt Finnie — Victor Arvidsson

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard — Marco Kasper — Lucas Raymond

J.T. Compher —Andrew Copp _ Carter Mazur

Mason Appleton – Sheldon Dries — Keegan Kolesar

Defense Pairings

William Wallinder — Moritz Seider

Andreas Englund — Anton Johansson

Ben Chiarot — Justin Faulk

Goalies

John Gibson (Daniil Tarasov is the backup)

Subs: Jacob Bernard-Docker, Nate Danielson

Tampa Bay Lightning

Story: The Lightning are 8-0 at home this season and are 6-2-2 in their last 10. . . The Lighting have scored three or more goals for 13 consecutive games. . . Nikita Kucherov has asked to be traded but his situation is different than Dylan Larkin‘s situation. Kucherov will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. The Lightning say they don’t plan to trade him, even though he doesn’t believe they could work out a new deal.. . Eleven days ago, the Lightning beat Detroit 4-2 in Tampa.

Injuries: Brayden Pointe (undisclosed) should be back in early December

Projected Lines

Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli– Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel — Sam O’Reilly –Yanni Gourde

Ilya Mikheyev — Zemgus Girgensons– Pontus Holmberg

Jeffrey Viel — Conor Geekie-Scott Sabourin

Defense Pairings

J.J. Moser — John Carlson

Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak

Victor Hedman — Emil Lilleberg

Goalies

Andre Vasilevskiy (Dennis Hildeby backup)

Subs: Max Crozier, Gage Goncalves, Charle-Edouard D’Astous

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