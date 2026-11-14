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The Detroit Red Wings go into Saturday’s road game against the Tampa Bay Lightning slumping through a five-game losing skid. That’s tied with the Toronto Maple Leafs for the worst active streak in the NHL’s Eastern Conference.

Among NHL teams, only the woeful Vancouver Canucks (seven games) are currently enduring a longer skid.

A loss on Saturday would see the Red Wings go 0-4 on their road trip and extend their road losing streak to five games overall. In their most recent loss, the Wings squandered a 4-1 lead in a 5-4 setback on Thursday against the Florida Panthers.

“As we put one finger in a hole, another spout opens up, and we’ve got to plug that,” Red Wings coach Todd McLellan told reporters after the game.

Yeah, it’s been bad. However, it’s going to have to get a lot worse before it’s even close to being record-setting.

The 1981-82 Red Wings lost 14 games in a row between February 24 and March 25.

Yzerman’s Red Wings Lost 10 In A Row

In 1976-77, the Red Wings lost 11 games in succession. That club proved especially adept at stringing together losses. They also lost seven in a row twice.

In 2019-20, Steve Yzerman‘s debut season as Red Wings GM, Detroit lost 10 straight games. That team also endured a seven-game skid.

McLellan feels his team is more focused on not losing than on trying to win.

“We’re a team that hasn’t won a lot lately,” McLellan said. “Guys are trying to play a real honest game and try and be mistake-free. And you can’t play that way.

“You have to take some risk. You have to attack a little bit.”

The current slide has seen the Wings also slump to seven points out of a playoff spot. Thursday’s loss was especially harsh in that regard. Florida is the club holding that eighth and final postseason place. Had the Wings held on to win, they would’ve been just three points behind the Panthers.

It’s been a decade without playoff hockey in Detroit, but history also shows us that all hope is not lost.

In 1977-78, the Red Wings lost eight games in a row. There was a similar eight-game skid in 1983-84.

Both of those Detroit squads ultimately made the playoffs.