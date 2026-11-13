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While Steve Yzerman is no longer the general manager and President of Hockey operations for the Detroit Red Wings, the former Stanley Cup winning captain of the team.

However, the now former GM left the team a parting gift after his seven years in the GM chair, with the league’s 7th ranked prospect pool according to Elite Prospects‘ latest guide, released in partnership with the NHL.

The next-gen nucleus

Detroit has five players in the top 100 of the outlet’s rankings, topped by goaltender Trey Augustine at no. 8. The former Michigan State Spartan standout and 2026 Mike Richter Award winner began his first professional season with the Grand Rapids Griffins this year.

After a somewhat rocky start to his career in the AHL, Augustine is 4-1-2 through his first eight games and has a 2.56 GAA and .909 sv %. It helps that the Red Wings other prospect ranked inside the top 20, Carter Bear, is tied for the AHL lead with 18 points in just 13 games played. At the NHL level, Michael Brandsegg-Nygard is having a hard-hitting rookie season and has 10 points in 20 games. The Norwegian winger slots in as the outlet’s 25th ranked prospect across all 32 teams.

Red Wings college prospects Max Plante (no. 55) and JP Hurlbert (no. 92) round out the team’s prospects inside the top 100. Both have been having quieter years, although in Plante’s case he has been sidelined by injury for the past month.

Meanwhile, Detroit’s 2026 first round draft pick, Hurlbert, has two goals and two assists through nine games with the University of Michigan Wolverines. Detroit traded the no. 26 ranked prospect on the list, goaltender Sebastian Cossa, to the Utah Mammoth to select Hurlbert in this past year’s draft.

The Red Wings’ prospect pool has plenty of players who project to the NHL level but overall seems to lack a game-breaking or top end talent, especially at center.

With a grain of salt

While the Red Wings prospect pool ranks 7th across the league according to the outlet, for the vast majority of names on the list, they still have to prove they can actually play in the NHL. Some, like Brandsegg-Nygård and no. 1 overall ranked prospect Gavin McKenna are already in the middle of their rookie seasons in the Show.

Others, like Hurlbert, are years away from even sniffing the ice in a professional game. It won’t be for another couple of years until Red Wings fans know if this crop of prospects will actually be making significant contributions for the team.

Obviously some, like Bear and Michal Postava, are closer to playing at Little Caesars Arena than others, and there seems to be a little more certainty in what they will look like playing in a Red Wings uniform, but until their skates actually hit the ice and they get a full season or two under their belt, no one knows what they have with most of these players.

Detroit can only hope that this next group will help to usher in a new era of playoff success in Hockeytown.