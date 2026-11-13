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A former Detroit Red Wings coach is unhappy with the play of a former Red Wings player and it has created considerable drama with the Edmonton Oilers.

Edmonton coach Mike Babcock has made defenseman Jake Walman a healthy scratch for six of the last eight games.

Walman, 30, is Edmonton’s second-highest paid defenseman with five seasons (counting 2026-27) left on a contract paying him $7 million per season. He has played 11 games this season and totals one assist. He’s averaging 14:15 minutes of playing time per game.

Over his last five games, he is minus-5. The Oilers are 14-3-3 and the team is 0-2-2 in the last four games he’s been in the lineup.

It’s a difficult situation, considering Walman played impressively well for the Oilers when he first came over from the San Jose Sharks. But Babcock is a demanding coach and Walman has history of starting strong and then ending up in a team’s doghouse.

That happened in Detroit and former GM Steve Yzerman shipped Walman to San Jose. It will be interesting to see how this plays out in Edmonton. Detroit fans understand it’s challenging to escape Babcock’s doghouse.

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