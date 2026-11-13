IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dylan Larkin wasn’t in the Detroit Red Wings’ lineup as they lost 5-4 to the Florida Panthers on Thursday. However, that didn’t prevent the ex-Detroit captain from taking a hit delivered by a hulking former NHL defenseman.

ESPN analyst Erik Johnson took Larkin to task for not honoring the remaining five years on the eight-year contract he agreed to with the Red Wings in 2023.

“I can’t stand these guys halfway through their contracts that they signed in good faith with their team, now bailing ship and wanting to go for greener pastures,” Johnson said during Thursday’s ESPN broadcast of the Red Wings-Panthers game.

“This isn’t exclusive to Dylan Larkin. Lots of guys around the league are doing it.

“As a former player, I don’t like these guys abandoning their team midseason, mid-contract.”

Johnson played 17 NHL seasons. He was the first overall pick of the 2006 NHL Entry Draft and won the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche.

Larkin signed an eight-year pact with the Red Wings with an AAV of $8.75 million. It runs through the 2030-31 season. He requested a trade in the summer. When his demands weren’t being met, Larkin left the Red Wings last month. He is currently under team suspension.

Red Wings GM Describes Larkin Trade Talks As ‘Status Quo’

Speaking to NHL.com at the NHL GM meetings, Red Wings interim GM Shawn Horcoff wasn’t sounding optimistic that a Larkin deal would soon be completed.

“Ideally, we get something that works for both sides, right?” Horcoff said. “But it has to be something that helps this team.”

Horcoff Listening To Offers For Edvinsson

Discussing his other player in limbo, Horcoff streesed that his preference would be to get RFA defenseman Simon Edvinsson’s name on a new contract with the team. However, with the December 1 deadline to sign Edvinsson or lose him for the season looming, Horcoff isn’t going to be obstinate. He’s open to at the very least listening to offers for the Swedish rearguard.

“I’d still like to sign Simon, but I think when it’s someone like that and the situation that we’re in, you can’t help but take calls,” Horcoff said. “It’s my job to do what’s in the best interest of the Detroit Red Wings.

“I’m going to take all those calls and hear what people have to say.”