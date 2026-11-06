Red Wings Waste Quality Goaltending in 2-1 Loss

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DETROIT –Moritz Seider doesn’t believe the Red Wings need to watch the video of a 2-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knight as much as they need to look in the mirror.

“Very disappointing,” Seider said. “That can’t be the standard of this locker room. It’s been multiple times that we kind of just gave away the game in the last couple of minutes. That’s not acceptable.”

The Red Wings know how they need to play to win. They understand they are offensively challenged, especially with Dylan Larkin gone. They probably have scored more goals than had been anticipated in the early going, but they still rank 26th out of 32 teams in offensive production. In seven of their 17 games this season, they have scored two or fewer goals. They have been shut out twice.

They have to win with exceptional goaltending and tight defense. The Red Wings had that Thursday with Daniil Tarasov making 32 saves against Vegas and the defense playing a strong game.

One Mistake Costly

But in a 1-1 game with under two minutes left in regulation, with veterans Seider, Ben Chiarot, Michael Rasmussen and JT Compher on the ice with youngster Nate Danielson, the Red Wings gave up the game-winning goal. Young left wing Trevor Connolly scored with 1:42 left in regulation. He danced past Rasmussen to launch the winner.

“As far as this one goes, we played a pretty good game,” Detroit coach Todd McLellan said. “We checked fairly well. We needed to find one (goal), probably on the power play. But we kept a Stanley Cup caliber team to one. Made one mistake at the end and it’s in the net.”

The Red Wings wasted a strong effort and they know it. That’s probably the positive they take from this game, although Seider wasn’t feeling it after the game.

Seider thought both of the goals the Red Wings gave up should have been prevented by making good decisions.

“It’s too easy,” Seider said. “They’re just freebies. They really didn’t have to work for those.”

The Red Wings wasted a strong effort and they know it. That’s probably the positive they can take from that game, although Seider wasn’t feeling it after the game.

“We have to evaluate ourselves against ourselves a little bit,” McLellan said. “We have to take a look at what we’re doing well. . . what we can fix. Are we advancing our game? Playing against these high end championship type teams is really good for us right now. I’m upset we lost the game but I thought we put a lot into that game and we’re going to take some good out of it tomorrow. “

Meanwhile, Red Wings interim general manager Shawn Horcoff will continue to look to trade Larkin for a young scorer to help in that regard. They would love to land a center or someone like Connolly. But the Golden Knights have no desire to trade him