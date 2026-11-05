Edvinsson Still Skating in the US

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We’re almost a quarter of their way through the 2025-27 season, and the Detroit Red Wings have less than a month to sign Simon Edvinsson to a new contract before the 23-year-old defenseman is likely lost permanently to the franchise.

However, the Red Wings don’t seem to have any intention of letting that happen, and at the very least, despite a reported preference to find a new team, Edvinsson is still dressing like a Red Wing for right now. The big Swede apparently reserved some private ice time at the Nashville Predators’ facilities, with agent JP Barry and Pat Brisson‘s CAA agency office also in the city according to the Tennessean.

The age of social media has led to star athletes taking all team branding and apparel off their pages, perhaps most infamously with former Arizona Cardinals quarterback in 2022. Edvinsson, on the other hand, has mostly taken the high road throughout negotiations, showing up to training camp without a contract.

During the summer, Edvinsson even turned suitors away when they came knocking on his door with offer sheets that would have forced the Red Wings to sign.

Simon says…

Still, the Red Wings were unable to sign Edvinsson before the season started, with reports of his ‘preference to be traded‘ emerging shortly after.

Detroit’s interim general manager Shawn Horcoff, however, has stated he has no appetite to trade the big blueliner. Scattered rumors of a possible trade to San Jose involving Michael Misa coming back the other way surfaced earlier this week. According to insider Elliotte Friedman, though, those talks have been blown a bit out of proportion.

Still the Red Wings are operating under a deadline, and the pressure is on, both internally and externally. Detroit is relying heavily on star Mo Seider to carry their defense so far this year, which will be unsustainable even for Detroit’s “Diesel Truck.”

At a certain point, the Red Wings brass, and Edvinsson owe it to the players currently skating in games, to find a solution. Detroit’s players and coaches, as they’ve repeatedly pointed out, are only in control of what happens between the whistles.

Edvinsson holding out prevents the Red Wings from putting out the best version of their roster, and the loss of his play has certainly lost the team more than one or two games this year. If he has no intention to come back to Detroit, then handicapping his potentially former teammates doesn’t seem like a way to find good will in a new locker room.

However, Detroit wouldn’t have found themselves in the position to have Edvinsson hold out if they’d have made a fair market offer to start. The rise in the salary cap has caused a lot of players with a less than stellar track record to get big money out of the gate, some less deservedly than others.

Simon Edvinsson is not one of those players.