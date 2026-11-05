The Daily: Red Wings’ Shine Sets GR Mark; Problems in San Jose?

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dominik Shine became the first player in Grand Rapids Griffins history to score four goals in a game to help his team earn a 6-2 win over the Texas Stars Wednesday at Van Andel Arena.

Shine, who played 18 games for the Red Wings last season, now has 105 career goals for Grand Rapids. He moved ahead of Francis Pare for second place on the team’s all-time goal scoring list. Michel Picard (1996-2000) is the team’s all-time leader with 158.

The Pinckney native Shine now has eight goals and nine points over his past three games.

Ondrej Becher had two assists and Dylan James added a goal and an assist as the Griffins increased their points streak to eight consecutive games. Detroit’s Swedish prospect Noah Dower Nilsson also scored.

Former Michigan State standout Trey Augustine made 24 saves in improving his record to 3-1-2.

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