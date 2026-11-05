Golden Knights at Red Wings: Notes, Lines, Goalies, How to Watch

The Detroit Red Wings (7-6-3) are back home to play the Vegas Golden Knights (10-5-2). The Golden Knights have the NHL’s fifth-best record while the Red Wings are 19th overall.

Where: Little Caesars Arena

When: 7 p.m. ET

TV/Radio: DSN/97.1 FM

Odds: Vegas (-1.5, +180), Detroit (+1.5, -218), DRAFTKINGS

Detroit Red Wings

Hot: After producing points in only two of his first seven games, Raymond has points in seven of his last eight games. He has six goals and six assists in those eight games.

Not: Goalie John Gibson (4-5-1, 3.46 GAA, .860 save percentage) hasn’t delivered the same leve of effectiveness he had last season.

Spotlight: There is no timetable that for the Red Wings to consider bringing up Michal Postava permanently. But let’s keep in mind that both Gibson and Daniil Tarasov are on expiring contracts. Depending upon how well they play, the team plays and Postava’s ability sustain his impressive performance level, we could see the team entertain moving Gibson and/or Tarasov to create a permanent roster spot.

Story:

Injuries: Marco Kasper (upper body). Mason Appleton (upper body), both could be back in just over a week. . . John Gibson (undisclosed) day-to-day; Albert Johansson (undisclosed) is now officially on the injured list

Detroit Projected Lines

Alex DeBrincat — Emmitt Finnie — Victor Arvidsson

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard — Andrew Copp — Lucas Raymond

Michael Rasmussen – J.T. Compher — John Leonard

Carter Mazur – Sheldon Dries — Keegan Kolesar

Defense Pairings

Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider

Andreas Englund — Anton Johansson

William Wallinder — Justin Faulk

Goalies

Daniil Tarasov (Michal Postava is the backup)

Subs: Jacob Bernard-Docker, Nate Danielson

Vegas Golden Knights

Story: The Golden Knights are 5-3-2 in their last 10, including a 3-2 win at Pittsburgh Tuesday night. The Golden Knights are playing their third game on a four-game road trip. . . Jack Eichel leads the Golden Knights with five goals and 17 assists for 22 points. Would you put speedy Emmitt Finnie out against him?. .Vegas is sixth in goals-against average at 2.82 goals per game. The Golden Knights score 3.35 goals per game.

Injuries: Parker Weatherspoon (undisclosed) could be back later this week, Victor Olofsson (day-to-day)

Projected Lines

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone

Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Mitch Marner

Trevor Connelly — Tomas Hertl — Braeden Bowman

Jonas Rondbjerg — Nic Dowd — Marc Gatcomb

Defense Pairings

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Jeremy Lauzon — Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin — Dylan Coghlan

Goalies

Adin Hill or Carter Hart

Subs Raphael Lavoie, Viliam Kmec,