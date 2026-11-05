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Golden Knights at Red Wings: Notes, Lines, Goalies, How to Watch
By Kevin Allen,2 days ago
The Detroit Red Wings (7-6-3) are back home to play the Vegas Golden Knights (10-5-2). The Golden Knights have the NHL’s fifth-best record while the Red Wings are 19th overall.
Where: Little Caesars Arena
When: 7 p.m. ET
TV/Radio: DSN/97.1 FM
Odds: Vegas (-1.5, +180), Detroit (+1.5, -218), DRAFTKINGS
Detroit Red Wings
Hot: After producing points in only two of his first seven games, Raymond has points in seven of his last eight games. He has six goals and six assists in those eight games.
Not: Goalie John Gibson (4-5-1, 3.46 GAA, .860 save percentage) hasn’t delivered the same leve of effectiveness he had last season.
Spotlight: There is no timetable that for the Red Wings to consider bringing up Michal Postava permanently. But let’s keep in mind that both Gibson and Daniil Tarasov are on expiring contracts. Depending upon how well they play, the team plays and Postava’s ability sustain his impressive performance level, we could see the team entertain moving Gibson and/or Tarasov to create a permanent roster spot.
Story:
Injuries: Marco Kasper (upper body). Mason Appleton (upper body), both could be back in just over a week. . . John Gibson (undisclosed) day-to-day; Albert Johansson (undisclosed) is now officially on the injured list
Detroit Projected Lines
Alex DeBrincat — Emmitt Finnie — Victor Arvidsson
Michael Brandsegg-Nygard — Andrew Copp — Lucas Raymond
Michael Rasmussen – J.T. Compher — John Leonard
Carter Mazur – Sheldon Dries — Keegan Kolesar
Defense Pairings
Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider
Andreas Englund — Anton Johansson
William Wallinder — Justin Faulk
Goalies
Daniil Tarasov (Michal Postava is the backup)
Subs: Jacob Bernard-Docker, Nate Danielson
Vegas Golden Knights
Story: The Golden Knights are 5-3-2 in their last 10, including a 3-2 win at Pittsburgh Tuesday night. The Golden Knights are playing their third game on a four-game road trip. . . Jack Eichel leads the Golden Knights with five goals and 17 assists for 22 points. Would you put speedy Emmitt Finnie out against him?. .Vegas is sixth in goals-against average at 2.82 goals per game. The Golden Knights score 3.35 goals per game.
Injuries: Parker Weatherspoon (undisclosed) could be back later this week, Victor Olofsson (day-to-day)
Projected Lines
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone
Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Mitch Marner
Trevor Connelly — Tomas Hertl — Braeden Bowman
Jonas Rondbjerg — Nic Dowd — Marc Gatcomb
Defense Pairings
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Jeremy Lauzon — Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin — Dylan Coghlan
Goalies
Adin Hill or Carter Hart
Subs Raphael Lavoie, Viliam Kmec,