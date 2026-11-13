Emerald Coast Food Rescue will host a free community dinner at T’s Farm in Baker, FL on Saturday, November 21, 2026, with picnic-style seating starting at 4:00 PM. The menu includes chili with beef and pork, baked beans with local honey, grilled pulled pork, red Wagyu beef strips, chicken wings, potato salad, corn, peach cobbler, cakes, and coffee and tea with honey, all prepared by local churches, farms, and partners. The meal is free for all, but advance registration is required to help plan portions and reduce food waste; register here: https://bit.ly/FarmtoFlame.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Emerald Coast Food Rescue