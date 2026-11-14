Destin retail is busy year-round, and these shops are staffing up with people who like helping customers and keeping stores running smoothly.

Below are several solid options, from entry-level sales to assistant manager roles.

Employer: Bass Pro Shops

Bass Pro Shops Location: Destin, FL

Destin, FL Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role focuses on firearms counter sales and hunting merchandise, helping customers choose the right gear and handling required forms. Good fit if you’re 21+ with firearms knowledge, enjoy talking gear, and want full-time hours plus store discounts and full benefits.

Employer: Bass Pro Shops

Bass Pro Shops Location: Destin, FL

Destin, FL Type: Full-time, overnight

Salary: Not listed

Work overnights handling restocking, price changes, and visual merchandising so the sales team can focus on customers during the day. Great if you like behind-the-scenes work, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want benefits and discounts without heavy customer interaction.

Employer: Skechers

Location: Destin, FL

Destin, FL Type: Part-time

Salary: $17.00–$18.00/hour

Entry-level leadership role where you help open/close the store, coach the team, and keep customers happy. Good step if you want to grow into retail management, with flexible schedules, raises, and strong employee discounts on shoes and apparel.

Employer: Belk

Location: Destin, FL

Destin, FL Type: Full-time, hourly + commission

Salary: Not listed

Help shoppers with makeup and skincare, do product applications, and build a client list in a commission-driven setting. Ideal if you love beauty trends, enjoy chatting with customers, and want to grow your skills with ongoing brand training.

Employer: Steve Madden

Location: Destin, FL

Destin, FL Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the Store Manager with sales, staff coaching, merchandising, and hiring in a busy fashion footwear store. Best for someone with 3–5 years retail experience who wants leadership responsibility plus benefits, strong discounts, and clear growth paths.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each brand often has more openings nearby once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.