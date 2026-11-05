Free Farm to Flame concert and meal in Baker

Emerald Coast Food Rescue will host a free community meal and live music event at T’s Farm in Baker, FL on Saturday, November 21, 3–9 PM to celebrate 20 years of food rescue and local food. Performers include Andy Lollie and Southern Grass, Katie Dineen, Logan Clinkingbeard, Jeffrey Smith, and Logan Pilcher Music. Advance registration is required for the free meal, and optional paid overnight camping is available. Register here: https://bit.ly/FarmtoFlame

This content is adapted from materials provided by Emerald Coast Food Rescue