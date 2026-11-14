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🏥 DeSoto TX Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Full-Time Openings
DeSoto’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options in imaging, therapy, and senior care. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are several full-time roles open right now.
Mammography Technologist – Preferred Home Health Care & Nursing Services
- Employer: Preferred Home Health Care & Nursing Services
- Location: DeSoto, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Perform diagnostic breast imaging using advanced mammography equipment. You’ll focus on high-quality images, patient comfort and privacy, radiation safety, and smooth imaging workflows with the clinical team.
Mammography Technologist – Plan A Health
- Employer: Plan A Health
- Location: DeSoto, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide screening and diagnostic mammograms in a mission-driven, patient-centered setting. This role follows MQSA/ACR standards, emphasizes accurate positioning, strong image quality, and close teamwork with radiologists.
Occupational Therapy Assistant – Park Village Health Care Center
- Employer: Park Village Health Care Center (skilled nursing facility)
- Location: DeSoto, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (pay described as competitive)
Work in an in-house rehab team serving long-term care, post-acute rehab, and geriatric outpatients. You’ll provide hands-on treatments under therapist supervision, with new grads welcome and benefits like medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, unlimited CEUs, and tuition support (eligibility based on status).
Certified Medication Aide – Five Points Nursing and Rehabilitation
- Employer: Five Points Nursing and Rehabilitation
- Location: DeSoto, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Administer oral, topical, and rectal meds, document carefully, and watch for reactions in a nursing facility setting. Requires a current Texas Medication Aide certification, with full-time perks like health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) from day one, tuition reimbursement, and additional insurance options.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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