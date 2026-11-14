DeSoto’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options in imaging, therapy, and senior care. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are several full-time roles open right now.

Employer: Preferred Home Health Care & Nursing Services

Preferred Home Health Care & Nursing Services Location: DeSoto, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perform diagnostic breast imaging using advanced mammography equipment. You’ll focus on high-quality images, patient comfort and privacy, radiation safety, and smooth imaging workflows with the clinical team.

Employer: Plan A Health

Plan A Health Location: DeSoto, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide screening and diagnostic mammograms in a mission-driven, patient-centered setting. This role follows MQSA/ACR standards, emphasizes accurate positioning, strong image quality, and close teamwork with radiologists.

Employer: Park Village Health Care Center (skilled nursing facility)

(skilled nursing facility) Location: DeSoto, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (pay described as competitive)

Work in an in-house rehab team serving long-term care, post-acute rehab, and geriatric outpatients. You’ll provide hands-on treatments under therapist supervision, with new grads welcome and benefits like medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, unlimited CEUs, and tuition support (eligibility based on status).

Employer: Five Points Nursing and Rehabilitation

Five Points Nursing and Rehabilitation Location: DeSoto, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Administer oral, topical, and rectal meds, document carefully, and watch for reactions in a nursing facility setting. Requires a current Texas Medication Aide certification, with full-time perks like health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) from day one, tuition reimbursement, and additional insurance options.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.