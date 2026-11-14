DeSoto’s retail scene is busy and growing, and stores here need strong people leaders. If you like helping customers and keeping things running smooth, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Tom Thumb Supermarket (Albertsons Companies)

Tom Thumb Supermarket (Albertsons Companies) Location: DeSoto, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead all front-end and customer service teams, from regular lanes to self-checkout and the service desk. You’ll handle scheduling, cash office work, training, and coaching associates while keeping the store fast, friendly, and compliant. Includes weekly pay, associate discounts, and health/financial benefits for eligible staff.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: DeSoto, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17.50 – $22.50 per hour

Key holder role where you open/close the store, handle cash, and keep the floor and stockroom ready for the day. You’ll model great customer service, support the pharmacy window as needed, help with inventory, pricing, and displays, and act as the go-between for management and the rest of the team.

Employer: Whistle Express Car Wash

Location: DeSoto, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base pay range not listed

Hands-on, outdoor leadership role where you run the site when management isn’t there. You’ll guide the crew, direct cars into the tunnel, promote memberships, and make sure every vehicle leaves clean and every guest feels taken care of.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.