The DeSoto County Board of County Commissioners will hold its only November meeting for quasi-judicial items on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at 3:00 PM and 6:30 PM at the DeSoto County Administration Building, 201 E. Oak Street, Suite 103, Arcadia, Florida 34266. Meeting agendas will be available online the Thursday before the meeting through the BOCC Meeting Portal. Residents who need special accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act should call the County Administrator’s Office at 863-993-4800 at least 48 hours before the meeting. More information: https://desotobocc.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx

This content is adapted from materials provided by DeSoto County, FL