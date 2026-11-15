Desert Hot Springs has some very sweet kittens hoping for loving homes. All are available through Kittyland Cat & Kitten Rescue and have adoption fees of $110.

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Shelter: Kittyland Cat & Kitten Rescue

Adoption fee: $110

Phone: (760) 251-2700

Marcos is a fluffy black baby boy with a long, soft coat. If you love brushing and cuddling, he could be a great match. Contact the shelter to ask about his vaccinations, spay/neuter status, and how he does with other pets.

👉 Meet Marcos and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/blue and orange/red (calico/torbie mix)

Gray/blue and orange/red (calico/torbie mix) Shelter: Kittyland Cat & Kitten Rescue

Adoption fee: $110

Phone: (760) 251-2700

Feline Dion is a tiny diva-in-training with a beautiful mix of gray/blue and orange/red fur. Ask the rescue about her personality, litter box habits, and whether she’s been vaccinated and spayed yet.

👉 Meet Feline Dion and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Shelter: Kittyland Cat & Kitten Rescue

Adoption fee: $110

Phone: (760) 251-2700

Brock is a sleek black kitten with short, easy-care fur. He’s a great choice if you want a young cat to grow up with your family. Call the shelter to learn more about his health, vaccines, and how he does with kids or other animals.

👉 Meet Brock and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Desert Hot Springs, CA, consider visiting Kittyland Cat & Kitten Rescue or calling (760) 251-2700 to set up a meet-and-greet. Sharing these kitties with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.