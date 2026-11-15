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🐱 Playful Desert Hot Springs Kittens Ready for Adoption
Desert Hot Springs has some very sweet kittens hoping for loving homes. All are available through Kittyland Cat & Kitten Rescue and have adoption fees of $110.
Marcos
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Shelter: Kittyland Cat & Kitten Rescue
- Adoption fee: $110
- Phone: (760) 251-2700
Marcos is a fluffy black baby boy with a long, soft coat. If you love brushing and cuddling, he could be a great match. Contact the shelter to ask about his vaccinations, spay/neuter status, and how he does with other pets.
👉 Meet Marcos and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Feline Dion
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/blue and orange/red (calico/torbie mix)
- Shelter: Kittyland Cat & Kitten Rescue
- Adoption fee: $110
- Phone: (760) 251-2700
Feline Dion is a tiny diva-in-training with a beautiful mix of gray/blue and orange/red fur. Ask the rescue about her personality, litter box habits, and whether she’s been vaccinated and spayed yet.
👉 Meet Feline Dion and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Brock
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Shelter: Kittyland Cat & Kitten Rescue
- Adoption fee: $110
- Phone: (760) 251-2700
Brock is a sleek black kitten with short, easy-care fur. He’s a great choice if you want a young cat to grow up with your family. Call the shelter to learn more about his health, vaccines, and how he does with kids or other animals.
👉 Meet Brock and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Desert Hot Springs, CA, consider visiting Kittyland Cat & Kitten Rescue or calling (760) 251-2700 to set up a meet-and-greet. Sharing these kitties with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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