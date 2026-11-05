Police leaders meet youth at City Hall

Leaders from the Desert Hot Springs Police Department, including Chief Shaw, Lieutenant Saucier, and Sergeant James, met with local youth at City Hall to give a behind-the-scenes look at how the department works. The group learned how officers do their jobs, asked questions, and tried some of the tools and equipment officers use each day. The visit was held to connect with young people and encourage them to be future community leaders.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Desert Hot Springs Police Department