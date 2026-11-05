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Desert Hot Springs

🐱 Playful Desert Hot Springs Kittens Ready for Adoption

5 days ago

Looking for a new feline friend in Desert Hot Springs, CA? These sweet kittens are waiting at Kittyland Cat & Kitten Rescue for loving homes.

Dolly

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AcLFI_1Gnm1QwT00
  • Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Orange/Red & White
  • Adoption fee: $110
  • Shelter: Kittyland Cat & Kitten Rescue
  • Phone: (760) 251-2700

Dolly is a fluffy orange-and-white baby girl with a soft medium coat. If you love classic orange kitties with extra floof, she could be the one for you.
👉 Meet Dolly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Miracle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r8tQL_1Gnm1QwT00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black (all)
  • Adoption fee: $110
  • Shelter: Kittyland Cat & Kitten Rescue
  • Phone: (760) 251-2700

Miracle is a sleek all-black kitten boy. If you’re a fan of panther-style house cats, he’ll steal your heart.
👉 Meet Miracle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Freya

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b7kIN_1Gnm1QwT00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black & Orange/Red
  • Adoption fee: $110
  • Shelter: Kittyland Cat & Kitten Rescue
  • Phone: (760) 251-2700

Freya is a striking baby girl with a mix of black and orange/red in her coat, likely a pretty tortie pattern.
👉 Meet Freya and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Phoenix

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YjGDX_1Gnm1QwT00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Orange/Red & White
  • Adoption fee: $110
  • Shelter: Kittyland Cat & Kitten Rescue
  • Phone: (760) 251-2700

Phoenix is an orange-and-white baby boy with classic kitten charm and bright coloring.
👉 Meet Phoenix and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Reba

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fNcvn_1Gnm1QwT00
  • Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Orange/Red & White
  • Adoption fee: $110
  • Shelter: Kittyland Cat & Kitten Rescue
  • Phone: (760) 251-2700

Reba is another fluffy orange-and-white baby girl, with a soft medium-length coat and a classic ginger look.
👉 Meet Reba and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Simon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Riaj2_1Gnm1QwT00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black & White
  • Adoption fee: $110
  • Shelter: Kittyland Cat & Kitten Rescue
  • Phone: (760) 251-2700

Simon is a black-and-white baby boy, likely with that classic tuxedo-style charm.
👉 Meet Simon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Archie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WyB10_1Gnm1QwT00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: White & Gray/Blue
  • Adoption fee: $110
  • Shelter: Kittyland Cat & Kitten Rescue
  • Phone: (760) 251-2700

Archie is a handsome white and gray/blue kitten boy with a soft short coat and gentle coloring.
👉 Meet Archie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Desert Hot Springs, consider visiting Kittyland Cat & Kitten Rescue or calling (760) 251-2700 to ask about meeting these kittens. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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