undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐱 Playful Desert Hot Springs Kittens Ready for Adoption
Looking for a new feline friend in Desert Hot Springs, CA? These sweet kittens are waiting at Kittyland Cat & Kitten Rescue for loving homes.
Dolly
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange/Red & White
- Adoption fee: $110
- Shelter: Kittyland Cat & Kitten Rescue
- Phone: (760) 251-2700
Dolly is a fluffy orange-and-white baby girl with a soft medium coat. If you love classic orange kitties with extra floof, she could be the one for you.
👉 Meet Dolly and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Miracle
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $110
- Shelter: Kittyland Cat & Kitten Rescue
- Phone: (760) 251-2700
Miracle is a sleek all-black kitten boy. If you’re a fan of panther-style house cats, he’ll steal your heart.
👉 Meet Miracle and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Freya
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & Orange/Red
- Adoption fee: $110
- Shelter: Kittyland Cat & Kitten Rescue
- Phone: (760) 251-2700
Freya is a striking baby girl with a mix of black and orange/red in her coat, likely a pretty tortie pattern.
👉 Meet Freya and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Phoenix
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red & White
- Adoption fee: $110
- Shelter: Kittyland Cat & Kitten Rescue
- Phone: (760) 251-2700
Phoenix is an orange-and-white baby boy with classic kitten charm and bright coloring.
👉 Meet Phoenix and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Reba
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange/Red & White
- Adoption fee: $110
- Shelter: Kittyland Cat & Kitten Rescue
- Phone: (760) 251-2700
Reba is another fluffy orange-and-white baby girl, with a soft medium-length coat and a classic ginger look.
👉 Meet Reba and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Simon
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & White
- Adoption fee: $110
- Shelter: Kittyland Cat & Kitten Rescue
- Phone: (760) 251-2700
Simon is a black-and-white baby boy, likely with that classic tuxedo-style charm.
👉 Meet Simon and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Archie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: White & Gray/Blue
- Adoption fee: $110
- Shelter: Kittyland Cat & Kitten Rescue
- Phone: (760) 251-2700
Archie is a handsome white and gray/blue kitten boy with a soft short coat and gentle coloring.
👉 Meet Archie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Desert Hot Springs, consider visiting Kittyland Cat & Kitten Rescue or calling (760) 251-2700 to ask about meeting these kittens. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.