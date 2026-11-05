🐱 Playful Desert Hot Springs Kittens Ready for Adoption

Looking for a new feline friend in Desert Hot Springs, CA? These sweet kittens are waiting at Kittyland Cat & Kitten Rescue for loving homes.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange/Red & White

Orange/Red & White Adoption fee: $110

Shelter: Kittyland Cat & Kitten Rescue

Phone: (760) 251-2700

Dolly is a fluffy orange-and-white baby girl with a soft medium coat. If you love classic orange kitties with extra floof, she could be the one for you.

👉 Meet Dolly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $110

Shelter: Kittyland Cat & Kitten Rescue

Phone: (760) 251-2700

Miracle is a sleek all-black kitten boy. If you’re a fan of panther-style house cats, he’ll steal your heart.

👉 Meet Miracle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & Orange/Red

Black & Orange/Red Adoption fee: $110

Shelter: Kittyland Cat & Kitten Rescue

Phone: (760) 251-2700

Freya is a striking baby girl with a mix of black and orange/red in her coat, likely a pretty tortie pattern.

👉 Meet Freya and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red & White

Orange/Red & White Adoption fee: $110

Shelter: Kittyland Cat & Kitten Rescue

Phone: (760) 251-2700

Phoenix is an orange-and-white baby boy with classic kitten charm and bright coloring.

👉 Meet Phoenix and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange/Red & White

Orange/Red & White Adoption fee: $110

Shelter: Kittyland Cat & Kitten Rescue

Phone: (760) 251-2700

Reba is another fluffy orange-and-white baby girl, with a soft medium-length coat and a classic ginger look.

👉 Meet Reba and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White

Black & White Adoption fee: $110

Shelter: Kittyland Cat & Kitten Rescue

Phone: (760) 251-2700

Simon is a black-and-white baby boy, likely with that classic tuxedo-style charm.

👉 Meet Simon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: White & Gray/Blue

White & Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $110

Shelter: Kittyland Cat & Kitten Rescue

Phone: (760) 251-2700

Archie is a handsome white and gray/blue kitten boy with a soft short coat and gentle coloring.

👉 Meet Archie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Desert Hot Springs, consider visiting Kittyland Cat & Kitten Rescue or calling (760) 251-2700 to ask about meeting these kittens. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.