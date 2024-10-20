Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Deseret News

    Deseret News archives: MacArthur promised he would return; he did on this day in 1944

    By Chris Miller,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JkLZV_0wEefFlj00
    The front page of the Deseret News on Oct. 20, 1944, as Gen. Douglas MacArthur led U.S. troops onto the island of Philippines in the late stages of World War II.

    A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

    On Oct. 20, 1944, Gen. Douglas MacArthur returned to the Philippines during the Battle of Leyte in World War II, fulfilling a promise he made after being ordered to evacuate the country two years prior by President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

    After advancing island by island across the Pacific Ocean, MacArthur waded ashore onto the Philippine island of Leyte.

    The son of an American Civil War hero, MacArthur served as chief U.S. military adviser to the Philippines before World War II. The day after Pearl Harbor was bombed on Dec. 7, 1941, Japan launched its invasion of the Philippines. After struggling against great odds to save his adopted home from Japanese conquest, MacArthur was forced to abandon the Philippine island fortress of Corregidor under orders in March 1942. Left behind at Corregidor and on the Bataan Peninsula were 90,000 American and Filipino troops, who, lacking food, supplies and support, would soon succumb to the Japanese offensive.

    MacArthur promised he would return.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bFkMe_0wEefFlj00
    In this photo provided by the U.S. Army, Gen. Douglas MacArthur, center, is accompanied by his officers and Sergio Osmena, president of the Philippines in exile, extreme left, as he wades ashore during landing operations at Leyte, Philippines, October 20, | U.S. ARMY

    He would continue to serve from Australia. And as the fortunes of war turned in the Allies’ favor, they prepared to retake the Philippines.

    Coverage of the advance was extensive in newspapers around the world. The Oct. 20-21 covers of the Deseret News were focused on the war effort.

    On that day, the popular general declared: “People of the Philippines, I have returned.”

    World War II ended in June 1945. MacArthur would continue as a military leader, and often contentious military figure, until relieved of his command in 1951. He died in Washington, D.C., on April 5, 1964.

    Here are stories from Deseret News archives about Gen. MacArthur, how Utahns reacted to the end of World War II and lessons for today:

    End of WWII had Utahns dancing in streets

    Bronze statue of MacArthur may be replaced, Korean says”

    This week in history: President Truman fires General MacArthur

    Reenactment fetes liberation of Philippines”

    Opinion: D-Day lessons for today

    Eisenhower’s enduring legacy

    Japanese-Americans provided a key WWII weapon — language”

    Marshall Islands stamp issue recalls MacArthur’s vow to liberate Philippines”

    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Unser Gott ist Zeuge
    3h ago
    wish Robert L. Eichelberger got the credit he deserved! He was one of the first generals to land in the US, and was a very good general!
    Ironman
    13h ago
    My father hated McArthur,my father disobeyed orders when McArthur ordered the rough treatment of WWI veterans who were promised bonuses that Hoover reneged on after WWI in Washington DC,my father was a infantryman,he went to the brig and threatened with court martial,sentenced to hard labor he stayed in the Army,then went into Airborne,he seen a lot of fighting something McArthur never experienced,my father was awarded the Silver Star for valor,Bronze Star numerous battle ribbons,according to his military records he was in consideration for the Medal of Honor but his past convictions for insubordination prevented it,my father went to his grave saying McArthur was a coward,google about McArthur and the WWI vets bonus rally 🇺🇸
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Why were some Jazz players missing on the bench in the second half against the Blazers?
    Deseret News1 day ago
    2024 Parry’s Power Guide: Predicting Week 1 of high school football playoffs
    Deseret News3 hours ago
    Navigating ‘romantasy’ as a person of faith
    Deseret News1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza11 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor3 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney29 days ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato4 hours ago
    Deseret News archives: Ready for a big snowstorm? Utah experienced an epic 20-inch snowdump in 1984
    Deseret News3 days ago
    Fast-approaching election could forever alter sprawling Alpine School District
    Deseret News22 hours ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    High school football: Final RPI rankings after Week 10 regular season finales
    Deseret News3 days ago
    Judge orders Utah woman charged with murdering her husband not to have contact with her children
    Deseret News22 hours ago
    Naval Investigation Finds Cause of ﻿SEAL Drownings, Performance Enhancing Drugs and Overloaded Gear
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily7 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz16 days ago
    Watch the replay: Proposition 137 would end term limits for judges
    Arizona Luminaria25 days ago
    Andy Ludwig steps down as Utah’s offensive coordinator
    Deseret News1 day ago
    Who owns the news?
    Deseret News2 days ago
    The West is having second thoughts on second homes
    Deseret News1 day ago
    Mike Gundy praises BYU, Kalani Sitake following Oklahoma State’s loss to the Cougars
    Deseret News3 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy