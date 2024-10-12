Open in App
    • Deseret News

    Highlights, key plays and photos from BYU’s 41-19 win over Arizona

    By Jackson Payne,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P9Lnw_0w4ctacp00
    BYU wide receiver Parker Kingston (11) makes a touchdown reception while guarded by Arizona Wildcats defensive back Owen Goss (27) during a game held at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. | Isaac Hale

    The Deseret News is providing live coverage of Saturday’s game between BYU and Arizona. Check back for updates throughout the game.

    Final score

    BYU 41, Arizona 19

    After ending the 2023 campaign with five straight losses, BYU now moves to 6-0 in 2024 and clinches bowl eligibility for the first time as a member of the Big 12.

    Four forced turnovers, three additional turnovers on downs and 398 yards of offense led the No. 14-ranked Cougars past Arizona by a 41-19 margin Saturday in Provo, as Kalani Sitake’s squad continues to mount its case as a legitimate conference contender.

    Jake Retzlaff threw for 218 yards and two touchdowns, BYU racked up 147 yards rushing and Tanner Wall, Jakob Robinson and Isaiah Glasker all snagged interceptions in a satisfying, complete team victory.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LbJJt_0w4ctacp00
    1012fbccougars.spt_IH_6676.jpg | Isaac Hale
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wU8qz_0w4ctacp00
    1012fbccougars.spt_IH_2323.jpg | Isaac Hale
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iEwfk_0w4ctacp00
    1012fbccougars.spt_IH_6763.jpg | Isaac Hale
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EE3CT_0w4ctacp00
    1012fbccougars.spt_IH_3221.jpg | Isaac Hale
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K3xW9_0w4ctacp00
    1012fbccougars.spt_IH_6534.jpg | Isaac Hale
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3buQnE_0w4ctacp00
    1012fbccougars.spt_IH_6133.jpg | Isaac Hale
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s5pfo_0w4ctacp00
    1012fbccougars.spt_IH_6686.jpg | Isaac Hale
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TAUqr_0w4ctacp00
    1012fbccougars.spt_IH_2647.jpg | Isaac Hale
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i8XzS_0w4ctacp00
    1012fbccougars.spt_IH_7067.jpg | Isaac Hale
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LQxvR_0w4ctacp00
    1012fbccougars.spt_IH_3335.jpg | Isaac Hale
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14cDJ6_0w4ctacp00
    1012fbccougars.spt_IH_4412.jpg | Isaac Hale
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GfXsq_0w4ctacp00
    1012fbccougars.spt_IH_1612.jpg | Isaac Hale
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XlspC_0w4ctacp00
    1012fbccougars.spt_IH_2557.jpg | Isaac Hale
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uApcw_0w4ctacp00
    1012fbccougars.spt_IH_1889.jpg | Isaac Hale
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sNezj_0w4ctacp00
    1012fbccougars.spt_IH_2351.jpg | Isaac Hale
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uVtLT_0w4ctacp00
    1012fbccougars.spt_IH_1653.jpg | Isaac Hale
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eU4SK_0w4ctacp00
    1012fbccougars.spt_IH_1947.jpg | Isaac Hale
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39CsSf_0w4ctacp00
    1012fbccougars.spt_IH_2460.jpg | Isaac Hale
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BKuCH_0w4ctacp00
    1012fbccougars.spt_IH_2047.jpg | Isaac Hale
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42dbbW_0w4ctacp00
    1012fbccougars.spt_IH_2197.jpg | Isaac Hale
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Ffbs_0w4ctacp00
    1012fbccougars.spt_IH_0317.jpg | Isaac Hale
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I5tWJ_0w4ctacp00
    1012fbccougars.spt_IH_0364-Pano.jpg | Isaac Hale
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RoIBT_0w4ctacp00
    1012fbccougars.spt_IH_0515.jpg | Isaac Hale
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IXlCc_0w4ctacp00
    1012fbccougars.spt_IH_0033.jpg | Isaac Hale
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21ird3_0w4ctacp00
    1012fbccougars.spt_IH_0715.jpg | Isaac Hale
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j6mLH_0w4ctacp00
    1012fbccougars.spt_IH_0938.jpg | Isaac Hale
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GanVE_0w4ctacp00
    1012fbccougars.spt_IH_0209.jpg | Isaac Hale
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46mIIp_0w4ctacp00
    1012fbccougars.spt_IH_0982.jpg | Isaac Hale
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s1OHs_0w4ctacp00
    1012fbccougars.spt_IH_0324.jpg | Isaac Hale
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Poyq2_0w4ctacp00
    1012fbccougars.spt_IH_1021.jpg | Isaac Hale
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ECwD4_0w4ctacp00
    1012fbccougars.spt_IH_1077.jpg | Isaac Hale
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M2zBy_0w4ctacp00
    1012fbccougars.spt_IH_1100.jpg | Isaac Hale
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qtY0j_0w4ctacp00
    1012fbccougars.spt_IH_1149.jpg | Isaac Hale
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z08Fb_0w4ctacp00
    1012fbccougars.spt_IH_1201.jpg | Isaac Hale
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nMOfv_0w4ctacp00
    1012fbccougars.spt_IH_1266.jpg | Isaac Hale
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30pIKX_0w4ctacp00
    1012fbccougars.spt_IH_1282.jpg | Isaac Hale
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j3y1q_0w4ctacp00
    1012fbccougars.spt_IH_1314.jpg | Isaac Hale
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kmnpr_0w4ctacp00
    1012fbccougars.spt_IH_0085.jpg | Isaac Hale
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OOu0G_0w4ctacp00
    1012fbccougars.spt_IH_1347.jpg | Isaac Hale
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dzHfu_0w4ctacp00
    1012fbccougars.spt_IH_0510.jpg | Isaac Hale
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=335uez_0w4ctacp00
    1012fbccougars.spt_IH_0342.jpg | Isaac Hale
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O5TOK_0w4ctacp00
    1012fbccougars.spt_IH_0079.jpg | Isaac Hale
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ae3bW_0w4ctacp00
    1012fbccougars.spt_IH_0419.jpg | Isaac Hale
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RtKlJ_0w4ctacp00
    1012fbccougars.spt_IH_0095.jpg | Isaac Hale
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cDRMZ_0w4ctacp00
    1012fbccougars.spt_IH_0538.jpg | Isaac Hale
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ubW5Q_0w4ctacp00
    1012fbccougars.spt_IH_0136.jpg | Isaac Hale
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YmupS_0w4ctacp00
    1012fbccougars.spt_IH_0581.jpg | Isaac Hale
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XbamY_0w4ctacp00
    1012fbccougars.spt_IH_0230.jpg | Isaac Hale
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uK1Qu_0w4ctacp00
    1012fbccougars.spt_IH_0608.jpg | Isaac Hale
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17aKYS_0w4ctacp00
    1012fbccougars.spt_IH_0259.jpg | Isaac Hale
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RRC4E_0w4ctacp00
    1012fbccougars.spt_IH_0301.jpg | Isaac Hale
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YmFIo_0w4ctacp00
    1012fbccougars.spt_IH_0287.jpg | Isaac Hale

    Fourth quarter

    BYU 41, Arizona 19

    1:02 — There’s the exclamation point.

    In complete late-game desperation mode, Noah Fifita was intercepted for the third time today, with Isaiah Glasker returning the pick 21 yards for a touchdown. BYU 41, Arizona 19.

    2:49 — The Wildcats aren’t don yet, now regaining possession after recovering a Hinckley Ropati fumble. BYU 34, Arizona 19.

    2:58 — Arizona scores on a Quali Conley touchdown but can’t convert on the two-point try, putting the score at a more respectable 15-point difference. BYU 34, Arizona 19.

    5:38 — LJ Martin makes his return to the field even sweeter.

    Playing for the first time since Sept. 6 at SMU, BYU’s talented sophomore running back plunged into the end zone for his second touchdown of the game. BYU 34, Arizona 13.

    The Cougars have now crossed the 30-point threshold in five of their six games this season and seem almost certain to achieve bowl eligibility by the end of the day.

    9:02 — After an 18-play drive that took nearly eight minutes off the clock, Arizona is forced to settle for another Tyler Loop field goal to pull back within 14 points. BYU 27, Arizona 13.

    Third quarter

    BYU 27, Arizona 10

    1:47 — Will Ferrin reclaims the 17-point lead with a 39-yard field goal. BYU 27, Arizona 10.

    Jake Retzlaff is now just 4 of 11 in passing thus far in the second half thanks to a number of drops committed by Darius Lassiter, though the Cougars are still averaging 5.8 yards per carry on the ground.

    6:12 — Tyler Loop cuts the Arizona deficit to 14 points with a 47-yard field goal. BYU 24, Arizona 10.

    Loop’s kick marked the first Wildcats scoring drive since early in the first quarter.

    13:11 — A 33-yard Will Ferrin field goal puts the Cougars ahead by 17 points. BYU 24, Arizona 7.

    14:08 — The magic continues for BYU.

    The Cougars forced yet another quick turnover, this time on an Isaiah Glasker strip sack where Harrison Taggart recovered the loose ball at Arizona’s 15-yard line. BYU 21, Arizona 7.

    With prime field position once again, BYU could put this game all but out of reach for the Wildcats on the next possession.

    14:50 — And just like that, it’s a 14-point ballgame.

    Immediately following Robinson’s interception, Jake Retzlaff fired a strike to Chase Roberts for a 9-yard touchdown to further augment the Cougars’ advantage. BYU 21, Arizona 7.

    14:55 — Could BYU have had a better start to the half?

    On the first play back from halftime, an unblocked Jakob Robinson charged at Noah Fifita on a corner blitz, flustering the Wildcats QB so much that he tossed the football right into Robinson’s hands for an interception. BYU 14, Arizona 7.

    Robinson’s pick was his second of the season and 10th of his career. The Cougars now reclaim possession at the Arizona 9-yard line with the chance to go up by two scores.

    Second quarter

    BYU 14, Arizona 7

    1:39 — BYU’s defense escapes with another stop.

    An Arizona ball carrier was marked short of the first down marker upon an official review, giving the Cougars the ball back at their own 24-yard line. BYU 14, Arizona 7.

    The Wildcats now have 208 total yards of offense thus far today, but with only seven points to show for it.

    6:30 — The Cougars have come alive.

    Riding the spark of Tanner Wall’s impressive interception, BYU found the end zone once again on a well-designed trick play culminating with a go-ahead touchdown by LJ Martin. BYU 14, Arizona 7.

    Jake Retzlaff fired what appeared to be a screen pass to Parker Kingston, who then launched a deep shot down the left sideline to Martin, who came down with the ball and tumbled into the end zone to give the Cougars the lead.

    Kingston has now both caught and thrown touchdowns in the same game twice in his career, having done so last season at Arkansas in addition to today.

    10:10 — Tanner Wall to the rescue.

    With Arizona continuing to gash the Cougar defense, BYU’s walk-on safety raced across the field to intercept a deep Noah Fifita pass and get his feet down in bounds for an incredibly timely turnover. BYU 7, Arizona 7.

    Wall, a converted wide receiver, now has his first takeaway as a Cougar, and BYU will take over at its own 1-yard line.

    13:30 — What a response from Jake Retzlaff and the Cougars.

    BYU orchestrated a 10-play, 75-yard drive to knot the score at seven points apiece thanks to a 20-yard touchdown grab by Parker Kingston. BYU 7, Arizona 7.

    A 15-yard gain by LJ Martin on fourth down kept the Cougars alive and set up the game-tying grab by Kingston, who has now found the end zone twice this season after his viral punt return touchdown three weeks ago against Kansas State.

    First quarter

    Arizona 7, BYU 0

    3:27 — Arizona gets on the board first.

    Wildcats QB Noah Fifita found Montana Lemonious-Craig for a 14-yard touchdown on the team’s opening offensive possession. Arizona 7, BYU 0.

    Arizona drove 95 yards down the field for the score, with a 39-yard reception by Tetairoa McMillan moving the chains on a critical third down.

    8:19 — BYU traveled 70 yards on its first drive but left with nothing to show for it.

    The Cougars marched all the way to the red zone before a few questionable play calls led to a fourth and short situation, where Jake Retzlaff ended up missing his target in the corner of the end zone for a turnover on downs. BYU 0, Arizona 0.

    The Wildcats will now take over at their own 5-yard line.

    How to watch the game

    BYU’s midday matchup with Arizona will be televised on Fox and can also be streamed on the Fox Sports app.

    Pregame prep

    Here are a few stories to get you ready for BYU’s game against Arizona.

