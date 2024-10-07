Open in App
    Photo gallery: The part of general conference you may have missed

    By Jacob Hess,

    1 days ago
    A family from Arequipa, Peru, watches the morning session of general conference for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sunday, October 6, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

    The word “religion” invokes for many in society today images of clergy, houses of worship and sacred ceremonies — and nothing more. For instance, this weekend’s semiannual conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints could be seen by some as encapsulated by 33 speakers, music from several choirs and glimpses of the 21,000 people participating in the faith’s Conference Center in Sunday best.

    What’s missing from this conference portrayal is the people on the other side of the screen — recipients of these messages in millions of homes across approximately 187 countries. For a faith uniquely dedicated to worship that is both “home-centered” and “church-supported,” the visuals below provided by the church capture an important glimpse of what that “other half” of the faith’s general conference was like this weekend.

