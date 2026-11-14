Des Plaines has a nice mix of customer-facing jobs right now, from beauty counters to storage centers to casino food service. Good options here if you like talking with people and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: Avolta / Hudson

Avolta / Hudson Location: Des Plaines, IL (Chicago O'Hare International Airport)

Type: Internship

Pay: $20.00/hour

Help travelers feel their best as a MAC Beauty Artist, giving makeup advice, product tips, and full shopping support in a busy airport store. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, holiday pay, 401(k), life insurance, tuition reimbursement, and employee discounts, plus training and growth opportunities.

Employer: Extra Space Storage

Location: Des Plaines, IL (multiple stores in district)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00–$19.50/hour + $500 sign-on bonus after 60 days

Support daily operations at one or more storage locations, helping customers choose units, handling payments, and keeping the property clean and safe. Offers daytime hours, PTO, 401(k) with match, medical benefits with HSA contribution, wellness rewards, and national growth potential with a large, stable company.

Employer: Rivers Casino

Location: Des Plaines, IL

Type: Likely Full-time/Part-time (not clearly stated)

Likely (not clearly stated) Pay: Not listed

Take guest orders, handle cash and card payments, and keep the counter area clean at Flipt inside Rivers Casino. You can interview on the spot every Wednesday, 12–2 pm at 2500 E. Devon Ave, and perks include medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, $1 daily meals, PTO, free parking/shuttle, tuition reimbursement, and career advancement programs.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—local roles like this tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.