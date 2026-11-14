Des Plaines manufacturing is busy right now, with solid hourly pay and steady full-time roles. If you like hands-on work and clear tasks, these are worth a look.

Employer: Resource Label Group

Resource Label Group Location: Des Plaines, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00–$20.00 per hour

Run finishing equipment that cuts and rewinds printed material into precise rolls. Good fit if you like working with machines, checking quality, and keeping production moving.

Employer: Resource Label Group (PAMCO Label team)

Resource Label Group (PAMCO Label team) Location: Des Plaines, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00–$19.00 per hour, based on experience

Keep finished goods organized, scanned, and ready to ship in a fast-paced label plant. Light-to-moderate lifting (up to 35 lbs), basic computer use, and company-paid forklift training if you don’t already have it.

Employer: Jobot (for a precision manufacturing client)

(for a precision manufacturing client) Location: Greater Chicago / Des Plaines area

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25–$33 per hour

Inspect tight-tolerance, precision-machined parts and program CMM equipment using GD&T. Best for someone with prior quality inspection and CMM programming experience who wants modern tools and room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local shops often train the right person who shows up and follows through.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.