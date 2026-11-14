Des Plaines has a nice mix of IT roles right now, from hands-on coding to business systems and helpdesk support. Good options here whether you’re early in your tech career or already senior.

Employer: Americaneagle.com

Americaneagle.com Location: Des Plaines, IL (on-site/US-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000–$90,000/year

Build and maintain complex, scalable WordPress sites and custom plugins for clients across many industries. You’ll work with PHP, JavaScript, Gutenberg blocks, APIs, Git, Webpack, and also mentor other devs while enjoying a strong benefits package and a family-owned company culture.

Employer: Prime Healthcare

Location: Des Plaines, IL

Type: Full-time, variable shifts

Compensation estimate: $17.00–$23.74/hour (wages + benefits)

Entry-level helpdesk role handling phone support, tickets, and basic hardware/software issues in a large healthcare system. Good fit if you know email, basic networking, Outlook/MS Office, and want solid benefits plus room to grow in IT.

Employer: CJ Logistics America

Location: Des Plaines, IL

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 9am–5pm CST

Salary: $85,280–$106,000/year

Travel: Up to 30%

Lead warehouse management system (WMS) implementations from requirements through go-live for a major logistics network. Ideal if you have 5+ years in supply chain/IT projects, strong SQL, EDI/API integration, and project management skills, and want a role that blends analysis, leadership, and on-site launch work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be a better fit than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.