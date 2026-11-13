The Des Plaines Professional Firefighters Association IAFF Local 4211 and the Des Plaines History Center are asking residents and families to share old photos of Des Plaines firefighters, including images of stations, fire trucks, training, community events, and memorable calls, so they can be professionally scanned and preserved. Original photos will be handled with care, digitized for the archives, and then returned to the owners to help protect department history that has already been partly lost to flooding and age.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Des Plaines Professional Firefighters Association IAFF Local 4211