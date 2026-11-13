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Des Plaines
Des Plaines Firefighters Train for Underwater Rescue
10 days ago
Des Plaines firefighters spent the past week training and testing for their Underwater Rescue and Recovery Team, working on skills that support dive rescue work. The Des Plaines Park District partnered in the effort by providing use of its pool, helping firefighters practice teamwork and safety for future water emergencies in the community.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Des Plaines Professional Firefighters Association IAFF Local 4211
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