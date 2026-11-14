Des Plaines has a nice mix of hospital, tech, pharmacy, and esthetics roles right now. Good time to look if you want steady hours and room to grow.

Employer: Prime Healthcare / Holy Family Medical Center – LTACH

Prime Healthcare / Location: Des Plaines, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role leads the Acute Medical–Surgical and Telemetry units with 24/7 responsibility for nursing services. Great fit for an RN with BSN, 3+ years acute care and 2+ years leadership who wants to drive quality, patient safety, and staff development in a high-acuity setting.

Employer: SmartCardia

Location: Des Plaines, IL (Hybrid) – 1+ day/week in office

– 1+ day/week in office Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $28–$32/hour

Benefits: Health, dental, 401(k), PTO

Work with AI-powered cardiac monitoring, reviewing ECGs, responding to real-time MCT events, and preparing reports. Ideal if you hold CCT, RN, EMT, or CRAT credentials, have at least 1 year of cardiac monitoring experience, and want a mix of remote work and cutting-edge tech.

Employer: New Solutions

Location: Des Plaines, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Very competitive (exact amount not listed)

Very competitive (exact amount not listed) Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, life insurance, STD/LTD, training & development

Join a long-term care pharmacy handling order review, automated dispensing, and clinical questions from facilities while supervising techs. Best for pharmacists with IL license, BS Pharmacy or PharmD, and a customer-service mindset; LTC experience is a plus.

Employer: Jeffrey A. Halpern, DDS

Location: Des Plaines, IL

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $22–$25/hour

Benefits: Paid time off (for eligible schedules)

Hybrid role mixing hands-on esthetic treatments with front office and business development inside a busy dental practice. Good for a licensed esthetician who enjoys patient care, wants to help grow an esthetics program, and is comfortable with both treatment room and front-desk duties.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s flexibility in schedule and exact duties once you talk to the employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.