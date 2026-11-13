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🚌 Des Plaines Transportation Jobs with Multiple Openings
Des Plaines is a great spot right now if you like being on the road or around airports. Here are a few solid transportation roles hiring in our area.
Bilingual Store Driver (English/Spanish)
- Employer: Advance Auto Parts
- Location: Des Plaines, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.00–$16.13/hour
Deliver auto parts to local shops, help in the store, and use your English/Spanish skills with customers. Good fit if you like driving short routes, staying active, and learning more about car parts.
Airport Certification and Safety Inspector
- Employer: Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)
- Location: Des Plaines, IL
- Type: Full-time, Permanent (Federal)
- Pay: $101,222 – $156,879/year
High-level role making sure airports meet federal safety rules, with up to 75% travel to different airports. Best for someone with strong airport operations experience and Part 139 background who wants a stable federal career with full government benefits.
Driver Apprentice – Road
- Employer: FedEx Freight
- Location: Des Plaines, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $28.48 – $33.93/hour
Train to drive tractor‑trailers for FedEx, moving freight between terminals and sometimes working the dock. Great if you have or are close to getting a Class A CDL and want steady hours, strong hourly pay, and big‑company benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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