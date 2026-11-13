Des Plaines neighbors are giving away some nice free items this week. If you like organizing kids’ spaces or adding cozy decor to your home, these are worth a look.

Item: Toy storage bins

Condition: Used – Fair (has marks; owner says a paint job could fix them)

Location: Des Plaines, IL

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

Two spacious toy bins with multiple compartments, great for organizing toys, craft supplies, or kids’ books. There are some marks here and there, but the poster notes they should clean up nicely with a fresh coat of paint.

👉 See this item on facebook.com

Item: Decorative plate – girl with cat in cozy room

Condition: Not stated

Location: High Ridge Knolls, Des Plaines, IL

Source: nextdoor.com

Charming decorative plate showing a girl with a cat in a warm, homey room scene. Nice for a small wall display, plate stand, or to add a sweet touch to a bedroom or hallway.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Limited edition Royal Cornwall decorative plate

Condition: Not stated

Location: High Ridge Knolls, Des Plaines, IL

Source: nextdoor.com

Another decorative plate featuring a girl in a room setting. This one is noted as limited edition Royal Cornwall, which may appeal to collectors or anyone who likes classic, storybook-style art.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Des Plaines tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.