🍽️ Des Plaines Food & Hospitality Jobs with Multiple Openings

Des Plaines has a nice mix of food jobs right now, from entry-level crew to leadership in production kitchens. Good options here if you want steady hours, tips, or a path to grow.

Employer: Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Location: Des Plaines, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.25–$16.25/hour + digital tips

Morning shift role doing prep, grill, cashier, and more with training provided and no experience required. Comes with free meals, tuition help, health benefits, paid time off, and lots of chances to move up (most managers started as crew).

Employer: DO & CO

Location: Des Plaines, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000–$65,000/year

Lead and support a busy food production team for a global hospitality company known for airline and event catering. This role is great if you have 2+ years in high-volume food service, like fast-paced work, and want benefits, 401(k), free daily meals, and real growth potential.

Employer: KEING CORPORATION (Chicago Ramen)

Location: Des Plaines, IL

Type: Part-time/Other (up to 40 hrs/week)

Pay: $15.00–$18.00/hour

Hiring servers and ramen kitchen staff with no experience needed and paid training. Good fit if you want flexible hours, a friendly team, and an employee discount while you learn kitchen and customer service skills.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through and apply soon—local spots tend to fill roles fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.